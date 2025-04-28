Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Submarine Group 9 Changes Command

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Submarine Group 9 Changes Command

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    Rear Adm. Christopher Nash, left, relieves Rear Adm. Thomas Wall, right, as commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, April 29, 2025, with Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presiding. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 19:50
    Photo ID: 9003490
    VIRIN: 250429-N-DK460-1558
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 915.91 KB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Group 9 Changes Command, by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rear Adm. Christopher Nash Assumes Command of Submarine Group Nine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Submarine Group 9
    SUBGRU-9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download