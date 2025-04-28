Submarine Group 9 Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Christopher Nash, left, relieves Rear Adm. Thomas Wall, right, as commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, April 29, 2025, with Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presiding. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)