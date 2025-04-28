Submarine Group 9 Changes Command

Rear Adm. Christopher Nash, left, relieves Rear Adm. Thomas Wall, right, as commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, April 29, 2025, with Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presiding. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)
Rear Adm. Christopher Nash Assumes Command of Submarine Group Nine
