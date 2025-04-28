NTAG Empire States selects AWF1 NICK PISANO as Recruiter in Spotlight April 2025

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — This month, our Recruiter in the Spotlight is Aviation Warfare Systems Operator 1st Class (AWF1) Nick Pisano, April 29, 2025.

Recruiter in the Spotlight highlights one outstanding recruiter per month at NTAG Empire State.

Born and raised in San Diego, California, Pisano always knew the military would be his path. He joined the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) in high school and enlisted in the Navy at 17, continuing a proud legacy of military service. Pisano followed in the footsteps of his maternal great-grandfather, who served as a pilot in the U.S. Army during World War II. His paternal grandfather served (Rainbow Division) and was a prisoner of war for three years in Germany. His father served as a Navy signalman, sending and receiving visual communications -- a vital role before the digital age that was disestablished in 2003.

Pisano’s first real inspiration to join the Navy came during a tour of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer moored in-port. During the visit, he noticed boxes of protein powder stacked around the ship’s aircrew spaces. Curious, he asked his recruiter about what those sailors did.

“They just fly around and workout all day,” she told him.

For Pisano, that moment sealed the deal.

“Does it sound fun? Does it make you feel excited? That’s how it all started for me and continues to push me to this day—too many people get stuck doing things they aren’t excited about,” he said.

“It’s easy when you love it. You share your experiences, and thankfully it’s been a very rewarding and fun journey for me,” said Pisano, when asked about his recruiting role at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State.

Two years ago, Pisano transitioned into recruiting at NTAG Empire State, motivated by a desire to help others find the same life-changing opportunities that he did.

“The most rewarding part of recruiting for me, is changing people’s lives,” he said. “Getting that first picture of them in uniform after graduating boot camp is such a great feeling. It’s why I volunteered for recruiting duty.”

One moment that stood out to Pisano was when a future sailor reached out after completing A-school, excited to share that they had secured their first apartment, bought a car, and most importantly started a career.

While Pisano’s Navy career has been filled with adventure, including multiple deployments with VRC-30 on the USS Carl Vinson, he said recruiting has been the most stressful assignment yet. “There’s something different about this type of stress. Paperwork and administration and bureaucracy feels a lot more stressful than getting launched off an aircraft carrier from the back of a C-2. I do miss the excitement that normally accompanies the operational stress,” he said.

Over his 11.5-year career, Pisano has traveled to 30 countries and territories and spent three years stationed in Sicily, Italy. His career highlights include accumulating 2,000 flight hours on aircraft such as the C-2 Greyhound, C-26 Metro liner, and V-22 Osprey, and completing rigorous training programs including Naval Aircrew Candidate School; aviation warfare systems operator "A" school; Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) School; and Fleet Replacement Squadron training in Virginia.

Looking ahead, Pisano hopes to continue his Navy career, accept more overseas orders, and keep living the adventurous life that first drew him to service in 2012.

“The Navy allowed me to live a life I never would have been able to experience as a civilian,” he said.

Pisano is currently working toward his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Outside of work, he enjoys going to the gym, traveling, studying Roman history, and playing pickle ball with his friends.

His short-term goal is to complete his degree, while his long-term goal remains simple: “Keep having fun and exploring the world.”

Reflecting on his journey, Pisano said he would encourage his younger self to take the same leap of faith. “I’m really glad I joined at 17,” he said. “Now I’m 29 with nearly 12 years of service, and I can retire at 38 after living a life most couldn’t dream of.”

NTAG Empire State encompasses regions including New York City, Long Island, and northern New Jersey. It consists of 32 Enlisted Recruiting Stations, with additional stations in Germany and Italy. The combined goal of these stations is to attract the highest quality candidates for America's Navy, ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation's defense.

