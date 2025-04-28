Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AWF1 NICK PISANO IS RECRUITER IN SPOTLIGHT APRIL 2025

    NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Srija Rai 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State

    Aviation Warfare Systems Operator 1st Class (AWF1) Nick Pisano is Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State's Recruiter in the Spotlight, April 29, 2025. Recruiter in the Spotlight highlights one outstanding recruiter per month at NTAG Empire State.

    NTAG Empire States selects AWF1 NICK PISANO as Recruiter in Spotlight April 2025

