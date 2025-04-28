Rare Specialty, Vital Mission: JBLE Home to DoD's Only Anaplastologist

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – In the world of medicine, some professionals work behind the scenes, quietly transforming lives in ways most people never see. Robert Robinson, 633d Dental Squadron anaplastologist maxillofacial prosthetist, is one of those hidden gems in the Department of Defense.



As the only board-certified clinical anaplastologist in the DoD and one of 37 in the entire country, Robinson’s work is rare, vital, and extremely personal. He creates realistic body parts and specializes in crafting facial prostheses for active-duty members, families, and veterans.



“Anaplastology is more than just creating prostheses; it’s about restoring a person’s sense of identity and dignity after trauma, illness, or injury,” said Robinson. “I’ve worked with patients who used to go out in public and feel withdrawal from society but when they receive their prostheses, they usually get emotional. It is something that makes them feel whole again and they no longer feel that all eyes are on them when they are out in public.”



Throughout his 26-year career, Robinson has mastered his craft treating over 1,300 patients. He says his works require years of training because of the fine balance necessary between precision and artistry.



“The goal when I treat a patient is providing compassion, giving them their confidence and in some cases their lives back,” said Robinson. “As an artist, I understand the dynamics of the human body and I genuinely have a passion for creating prosthetic appliances that are as functional as they are beautiful.”



While Robinson is the medical expert, he views the process of creating the final prostheses as a partnership between him and each patient. He encourages every patient to follow-up every couple of years to ensure the prosthetic appliances are still functional and suiting their needs.



One of those patients is an 18-year-old female who was beginning her freshman year of college and was diagnosed with Chondrosarcoma cancer. Her tumor was the size of a tennis ball, and it took three surgeries to remove completely and save her life.

After completing several surgeries and the rehabilitation process, Robinson worked with her over several months to design and create a realistic-silicone prosthesis that matched her skin tone and facial features.

“I cannot even begin to appreciate the impact his prosthesis has made for me,” she said. “I’ve known some people for 10 years and they don’t even think about the fact that I have a prosthesis.”

For Robinson, it’s success stories like this one and the deep personal connection he’s able to make with each patient that continues to fuel his passion.



“We [anaplastologists] are only in the field because we love what we are doing and we love seeing the delighted reaction on our patients and their families' faces when we are completed with the process,” said Robinson. “Changing the lives of individuals is by far the best reward.”



After he visibly transforms the patients, Robinson also connects them with others who have faced similar challenges. He believes this also creates a supportive community where their shared experiences offer comfort and understanding.



Robinson says, his passion doesn’t end with the duty-day and often donates his time and resources in the local community creating facial prosthetics for patients.



“A facial prosthesis can be very expensive, and I don’t want to add that financial burden to those who are already going through a lot,” said Robinson.



With such a niche field right here at JBLE, Robinson says, it’s important to educate others and inform the future generation about the possibility to not just shape materials but futures.

