Have a Photogenic Fur Baby? Exchange to Give Away $3,000 in Gift Cards for Pet Photo Contest

DALLAS – Military shoppers can deck their furry companions out in their finest red, white and blue and enter for a chance to win a share of $3,000 in prizes in the Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Hills Pet Nutrition.



From May 1 through May 31, eligible Exchange shoppers 18 years and older—including honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard employees and retirees—can participate in the patriotic-themed pet photo contest.



Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes and submit a photo of their pet adorned in a patriotic costume or posing against a patriotic backdrop for a chance to win this tail-wagging celebration.



“Pets hold a special place in our hearts,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This photo contest is an exciting way to show appreciation to the furry companions whom our Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military families hold dear.”



Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card. Eight runners-up will each receive a $250 gift card. There is no purchase necessary to enter.



Contest rules can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Winners will be selected on or around June 20.



