ATAMMC Hematology/Oncology Clinic: A Center of Compassionate Expertise and Collaborative Strength

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 10, 2025) - Dressed in her pink ball gown and heels, a patient of the ATAMMC Hematology/Oncology Clinic prepares to ring the bell marking the end of her cancer therapy treatment April 10, 2025.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 28, 2025) – Nestled within the very heart of the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC), the Hematology/Oncology Clinic serves as a beacon of hope, healing, and connectivity. Since its establishment, the clinic has played an essential role in delivering steadfast support through advanced, evidence-based care to active-duty Service Members, retirees, and their families.



Guided by the dedicated leadership of Clinic Chief Dr. Pramvir Verma, Head Nurse Gloria Benton, and Health System Specialist Ebony Streeter, the “Hem/Onc” Team unites clinical excellence with heartfelt care. Each member is meticulously trained in hematology and oncology, ensuring patients benefit from the most up-to-date treatments for blood disorders and cancers.



With more than 15,000 patient visits annually, the Hematology/Oncology Clinic stands as one of the most frequented specialty departments within the medical center. However, the true essence of the clinic's mission transcends mere statistics; it focuses on providing personalized, world-class care in an environment that acknowledges the emotional and physical challenges posed by complex illnesses. Throughout diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care, patients are met with unwavering support along their journey.



Collaboration is at the soul of the Hem/Onc Clinic’s operations. Understanding that every patient presents distinct medical needs, the clinic closely partners with various specialty departments. Radiology aids with imaging requirements, while Gastroenterology contributes valuable insights for patients needing GI evaluations. Key roles are also played by specialties such as Cardiology, Neurology, Audiology, Pulmonary, Endocrinology, Urology, Nephrology, and Dermatology, which work together to manage treatment-related side effects and co-existing conditions. Primary Care, Surgical Services, and Radiation Oncology also collaborate to create integrated treatment plans that ensure continuity and thoroughness of care.



This multidisciplinary approach embodies strength and reflects the readiness and resilience inherent in military medicine. It fosters a culture where every specialist, nurse, and support staff member contributes meaningfully to the healing process, supporting the medical center's mission of clinical excellence and readiness.



A poignant tradition within cancer treatment centers, the Bell Ringing ceremony symbolizes the completion of a challenging chapter and a fresh start ahead. At ATAMMC, this ceremony epitomizes the dedication and collaborative spirit of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals committed to accompanying patients throughout their journey.



“As we celebrate the ringing of the bell, we recognize it as more than just an occasion—it’s a moment for reflection and honor,” remarked Dr. Verma. “It signifies our patients' resilience and highlights the exceptional teamwork and coordination of care our departments provide.”



One such patient, reflecting on their 15-month journey, beautifully expressed the spirit of this journey: “I learned to take care of me. I learned to find joy even in the smallest little bit. I learned to take one day at a time, to not worry about the past or focus on the future, but just to enjoy every moment… these last 15 months weren’t easy, but I found ways to cherish each day.”



Every patient has a unique story to tell, yet they all embody a common theme: the consistent, high-quality, and compassionate care provided by the Hematology/Oncology Clinic at ATAMMC. Their testimonies stand as powerful reminders of the expert care and nurturing environment that characterize the clinic’s mission.



As the bell resonated through the clinic, it symbolized courage, compassion, and the communal healing power present within the ATAMMC family. The center is proud to walk alongside every patient on their journey.



In a world that often feels uncertain, the Hematology/Oncology Clinic remains a steadfast source of strength, healing, and hope—where teamwork fuels treatment, and compassion carries the cure.