FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 10, 2025) - Dressed in her pink ball gown and heels, a patient of the ATAMMC Hematology/Oncology Clinic prepares to ring the bell marking the end of her cancer therapy treatment April 10, 2025.
A poignant tradition within cancer treatment centers, the Bell Ringing ceremony symbolizes the completion of a challenging chapter and a fresh start ahead. At ATAMMC, this ceremony epitomizes the dedication and collaborative spirit of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals committed to accompanying patients throughout their journey.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9001866
|VIRIN:
|250410-D-JI545-1019
|Resolution:
|5402x3601
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATAMMC Bell Ringing Ceremony Marks the Conclusion of Cancer Treatment, by Jennifer Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ATAMMC Hematology/Oncology Clinic: A Center of Compassionate Expertise and Collaborative Strength
No keywords found.