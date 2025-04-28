ATAMMC Bell Ringing Ceremony Marks the Conclusion of Cancer Treatment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 10, 2025) - Dressed in her pink ball gown and heels, a patient of the ATAMMC Hematology/Oncology Clinic prepares to ring the bell marking the end of her cancer therapy treatment April 10, 2025.



A poignant tradition within cancer treatment centers, the Bell Ringing ceremony symbolizes the completion of a challenging chapter and a fresh start ahead. At ATAMMC, this ceremony epitomizes the dedication and collaborative spirit of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals committed to accompanying patients throughout their journey.