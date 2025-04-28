Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATAMMC Bell Ringing Ceremony Marks the Conclusion of Cancer Treatment

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Jennifer Robinson 

    Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 10, 2025) - Dressed in her pink ball gown and heels, a patient of the ATAMMC Hematology/Oncology Clinic prepares to ring the bell marking the end of her cancer therapy treatment April 10, 2025.

    A poignant tradition within cancer treatment centers, the Bell Ringing ceremony symbolizes the completion of a challenging chapter and a fresh start ahead. At ATAMMC, this ceremony epitomizes the dedication and collaborative spirit of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals committed to accompanying patients throughout their journey.

    ATAMMC Hematology/Oncology Clinic: A Center of Compassionate Expertise and Collaborative Strength

