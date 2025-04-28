Courtesy Photo | Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) Project...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) Project Office has officially taken receipt of the Griffon Aerospace’s Valiant system, marking a significant milestone in the Future Tactical Uncrewed Aircraft System (FTUAS) program’s rapid prototyping effort. see less | View Image Page

Redstone Arsenal, AL – Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) Project Office has officially taken receipt of the Griffon Aerospace’s Valiant system, marking a significant milestone in the Future Tactical Uncrewed Aircraft System (FTUAS) program’s rapid prototyping effort. This achievement follows a comprehensive development and testing process, which included extensive technical, ground, and flight acceptance testing. This also marks a noteworthy joint effort between the vendor and the United States Government (USG).

The delivery of the system, formalized through the DD-250 process, transfers ownership from the vendor to the USG. The government will now proceed with New Equipment Training (NET) to qualify instructors and operators from the Redstone Test Center on the Valiant system. Upon completion of NET, the FTUAS team will embark on a USG-led developmental testing cycle, which will culminate in the completion of the rapid prototyping program. Testing will occur in parallel with the ongoing efforts to evaluate production proposals for award, anticipated in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The FTUAS program will give Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) an organic capability for reconnaissance and surveillance operations, enabling them to collect, develop, and report actionable intelligence. This capability will allow BCT commanders to maintain dominance during Multi-Domain Operations. The FTUAS system boasts transformational capabilities, including vertical take-off and landing, on-the-move command and control, and Soldier-led, field-level maintenance. Its Modular Open Systems Approach enables rapid capability insertions, ensuring the system keeps pace with evolving technology.



PEO Aviation, located at Redstone Arsenal, AL, is responsible for modernizing the Army Aviation fleet of crewed and uncrewed aircraft. The UAS Project Office is dedicated to rapidly fielding innovative UAS capabilities to Army formations, maintaining the Army's asymmetric advantage over peer adversaries in large-scale combat operations.