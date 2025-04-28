2d TSB Spotlight: Kevin W. Tevebaugh, Chief Knowledge Management Officer

WIESBADEN, GERMANY — Today’s rapidly evolving landscape has made embracing the integration of technology with traditional processes crucial for achieving mission success. By prioritizing the effective management of human resources data, the 2d Theater Signal Brigade is responding to challenges with confidence and efficiency.



One team member at the forefront of this change is Mr. Kevin Tevebaugh, Chief Knowledge Management Officer for the brigade’s Data Engineering Office. His innovative contributions have not only streamlined HR operations but have also set a new standard for data management within the brigade.



His journey in enhancing HR data management began with a keen focus on critical reports, including the brigade’s Personnel Status Report, the DOD Performance Management and Appraisal Program Status Report, and the Foreign Overseas Tour Extension Status Report. Through his expertise, he has significantly increased the S1 team’s productivity and efficiency, redefining how personnel data is managed and employed.



“Mr. Tevebaugh made a significant contribution to the brigade’s human resource and personnel team by developing and implementing a Power BI-based solution for capturing, analyzing, and visualizing data related to DPMAP performance appraisals and FOTE statuses,” shared U.S. Army Maj. Linda McBride, Chief of Personnel, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “This initiative dramatically improved the S1 team’s data management capabilities, enabling faster processing and more insightful reporting for brigade leadership. Specifically, his expertise increased team productivity by 75 percent and reduced the time required for report preparation —saving an estimated 14 hours weekly.”



However, his contributions extend beyond data management. Mr. Tevebaugh took the lead in expanding the Brigade Knowledge Management program. He was instrumental in creating essential program artifacts, such as a content management plan, a brigade Knowledge Management Milsuite page, an educational flyer, and a SharePoint knowledge management site. His efforts fostered a culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing among team members, which is crucial for any high-functioning organization. Additionally, he represented the brigade’s initiatives at the United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command-level, assisting their Chief Knowledge Management Officer with innovative proposals and presentations.



In his role as a Chief Knowledge Management Officer, Mr. Tevebaugh demonstrated advanced technical skills in the development of the Personnel Management Information System. He harnessed his expertise in database structure, automation coding, and data integration from multiple sources — most notably Army Vantage and Business Objects Business Intelligence, which is a centralized suite for data reporting, visualization, and sharing. With innovative approaches to cloud security integration, alongside using tools like Power BI, Python, DAX, and Power Fx, he has considerably enhanced the brigade’s data analysis capabilities.



Customer support is another area in which Mr. Tevebaugh excels. His proactive assistance and responsiveness have earned him accolades, making him a trusted resource for both internal teams and external partners, including United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command and United States Army Europe and Africa.



“Mr. Tevebaugh is a dedicated and passionate employee. He loves moving the Data efforts forward and is a strong component of getting things done right,” said Nathan Slack, Chief Data Officer for the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “He refuses to cut corners and always pushes to ensure that his work is accurate and trustworthy. I never need to question his resolve, and it makes my job easier knowing I can trust him to get it done.”



In a time when adaptability and forward-thinking solutions are essential, Mr. Tevebaugh stands as a beacon of excellence, inspiring those around him to strive for greater heights in their endeavors. As he continues to lead initiatives that shape the future of Knowledge Management in the brigade, it is evident that his work will redefine the standard for effectiveness and efficiency for years to come.

