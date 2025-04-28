F.E. Warren Recognizes Youngest Members of the Mission

Being in the military comes with challenges that few people can truly understand unless they’ve lived it themselves. But the ones who often understand best, without ever putting on the uniform, are the children of those who serve. These kids, known as military children, grow up in a lifestyle shaped by service, sacrifice, and resilience. And every April, we honor them during the Month of the Military Child.



In recognition of this, leadership from the 90th Missile Wing visited Freedom Elementary School on April 11, 2025, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, to speak with the children of service members.



“Military families are a special kind of resilient, especially our children,” said Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander. “In a way, they serve right there alongside their service member parents. It’s important for all military children to know the special role they play in supporting their parents, and in turn supporting our critical mission. I hope they know they are just as essential to the mission as their parents are.”



While military members serve to protect the freedoms of the nation, at the end of the day, when the uniform comes off, they're just moms and dads. That’s who military children see. Not the base commander, or the Staff Sergeant behind this article, but their mom or dad rushing through the door just in time for soccer practice. The parent out in the cold driveway at night, trying to figure out how to assemble a basketball hoop by flashlight. The one slumped at the kitchen table, still in uniform, doing their best to make sense of seventh-grade algebra when their brain’s already fried.



That’s who they see. That’s who they love. And they deserve to be recognized for walking this path right beside you.



So if you find yourself with a quiet moment this April, use it. Sit down with your kids. Thank them for their sacrifices - because they didn’t get a choice like you did. And maybe, just maybe, the sacrifices they’ve made are just as great, if not greater, than the ones you had to make.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 18:27 Story ID: 496387 Location: F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F.E. Warren Recognizes Youngest Members of the Mission, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.