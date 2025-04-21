San Diego Padres Honor NMCSD During Military Salute to Military Medicine Game

Photo By Marcelo Calero | SAN DIEGO (April 27, 2025) – From left, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham (Ret.), the...... read more read more Photo By Marcelo Calero | SAN DIEGO (April 27, 2025) – From left, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham (Ret.), the Navy’s 39th Surgeon General, Emily Gillingham, Capt. Marcy Morlock, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) deputy director, and Cmdr. Temitope Ayeni, NMCSD director for administration, gather at Petco Park during the San Diego Padres' Military Salutes to Military Medicine baseball game, Apr. 27, 2025. The event honored NMCSD staff for their service and dedication to the health and readiness of the military community. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (April 27, 2025) – The San Diego Padres honored Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) during their annual Military Salutes to Military Medicine baseball game at Petco Park, highlighting the service and dedication of military medical professionals.



The pregame ceremony showcased NMCSD personnel through several prominent roles. Capt. Marcy Morlock, NMCSD deputy director, delivered the Ceremonial First Pitch, while CMDCM Adolfo Gonzalez, NMCSD command master chief, served as the Ceremonial Bell Ringer to officially open the game.



The NMCSD Color Guard presented the colors, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Cmdr. Joselyn Mercado-Abadie, an NMCSD staff gynecologic surgeon and obstetrician.



The ceremonial Game Ball Delivery was performed by Zaley Hooten, daughter of Cmdr. Hannah Hooten, NMCSD director of Clinical Support Services. In a special moment of recognition, Cmdr. Daniel Hammer, a maxillofacial oncologist and reconstructive surgeon at NMCSD, was honored as the occasion's Hero of the Game.



“NMCSD’s participation today is a proud reflection of the commitment, sacrifice, and excellence our team brings to the fight every day in support of our warfighters and their families,” said Gonzalez. “It’s an honor to represent our extraordinary command in front of the San Diego community.”



The Padres' Military Salutes series highlights the strong bond between the San Diego’s Padres and the military community. Events like these offer an opportunity to recognize the impact of military medicine on the health, readiness, and resilience of America’s armed forces.



