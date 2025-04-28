Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego Padres Honor NMCSD During Military Salute to Military Medicine Game

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (April 27, 2025) – The San Diego Padres honored Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) during their Military Salutes to Military Medicine baseball game at Petco Park, highlighting the service and dedication of military medical professionals. The pregame ceremony showcased NMCSD personnel through several prominent roles. Capt. Marcy Morlock, NMCSD deputy director, delivered the Ceremonial First Pitch, while CMDCM Adolfo Gonzalez, NMCSD command master chief, served as the Ceremonial Bell Ringer to officially open the game. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

