Honor, Courage and Commitment: NAVWAR Recognizes 2024 Sailors of the Year for Going Above and Beyond

Photo By Ramon Go | 250418-N-GC965-1050 SAN DIEGO (April 18, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) leadership, NAVWAR Sailor of the Year awardees and nominees, and their chain of command pose for a group photo during the NAVWAR Sailor of the Year (SOY) ceremony. The U.S. Navy SOY program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt to recognize top-performing Sailors who exemplify both professional excellence and personal commitment. NAVWAR SOY nominees represented different commands which include NAVWAR Headquarters, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, NIWC Atlantic, and NAVWAR Space Field Activity. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) honored its Fiscal Year 2024 junior and senior Sailors of the Year at a ceremony hosted at its headquarters in San Diego April 18. Chosen from a pool of candidates from NAVWAR headquarters, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, NIWC Pacific and NAVWAR Space Field Activity (NSFA), Yeoman (YN1) Deltric Robertson and Operations Specialist (OS2) April Baker, both from NIWC Pacific, were selected as senior and junior sailor of the year, respectively.



Established in 1972 by the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo R. Zumwalt, the Sailor of the Year program recognizes top-performing Sailors from both sea and shore commands. With proven leadership, dedication to self-improvement and outstanding professionalism, they demonstrate their capability to lead and excel in demanding or challenging assignments.



For Robertson, he was inspired to join the Navy seeing his parents serve as a legalman and yeoman. When he was unsure of whether he wanted to go back to school or pursue something else, he knew the Navy could give him purpose. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be selected as NAVWAR Sailor of the Year. Just to be selected from a pool of other great Sailors is amazing,” he said. “This honor doesn’t just recognize me; it’s also for the Sailors who work with me and the leadership that’s poured into me.”



Baker is not only a San Diego native, but also part of a rich and enduring military legacy within her own family. With a grandfather in the Navy and a brother in the Marine Corps, she enlisted in the Navy as a way to honor her father, who was unable to join himself. “The Navy has truly shaped my life and helped mold me into a better person,” she said. “Being chosen as Sailor of the Year is a huge accomplishment that I never thought would happen for me. It makes me want to do better and be a good role model for junior Sailors, especially as a minority. If I can do it, you can too.”



Both Robertson and Baker received an achievement medal and a plaque commemorating their accomplishment. NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Seiko Okano also gave them her personal challenge coin to congratulate them on a job well done.



“Recognizing our junior and senior Sailors of the Year is one of the most humbling and inspiring moments we have as leaders. These Sailors represent the very best of what it means to serve — their dedication, character, and commitment to their shipmates set the standard for us all,” said NAVWAR Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Jeanette Hafer. “As their Command Master Chief, I couldn’t be prouder to stand beside them. Their example reminds us why we wear the uniform and what it means to serve with honor, courage and commitment.”



Each command nominated their top two choices, one senior and one junior, as their respective Sailors of the Year, who all came out to San Diego to participate in a weeklong series of events that culminated in the final ceremony on Friday. With tours of Navy facilities and team-building activities, these candidates had the opportunity to explore San Diego together. The Sailors also participated in panel interviews to demonstrate their core values and dedication to the Navy.



The other finalists for junior Sailor of the Year were Cryptologic Technician (Technical) (CTT1) Jacob Skrip from NSFA, Electronics Technician (ET2) Brett Bardenwerper from NIWC Atlantic and Yeoman (YN2) Alize Evans from NAVWAR. For senior Sailor of the Year, the other finalists were Personnel Specialist (PS1) Karenelaine Gable from NAVWAR, Yeoman (YN1) Neida Castro Negron from NIWC Atlantic and Cyber Warfare Technician (CWT1) John Scherman from NSFA.



Following this ceremony, Robertson, as the senior Sailor recognized, will go on to represent NAVWAR at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) Sailor of the Year competition in Washington, D.C. in May. The winner of the OPNAV Sailor of the Year honor will be automatically advanced to the rank of Chief Petty Officer.



About NAVWAR:



