U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Brings Important Life Saving Training to the INDO-PACIFIC

10 APRIL Camp Foster Okinawa, Japan USNHO hosted first ever Asian Pacific region High-Level Sterilization Course. Traditionally held only on the U.S. East Coast, this highly specialized training is now being delivered directly to forward-deployed medical professionals—eliminating barriers like funding constraints, time zone differences, and limited access to essential sterilization resources.



The course is a collaborative effort led by Cdr. Catherine Soteras, with virtual coordination managed by Ms. Brittney Hernandez, Infection Prevention. Supporting the initiative are Lcdr. Jared Lacamiento, HM1 Amos Asare, and Mr. Peter Tan (Steris regional representative), alongside international clinical educators from Steris University Australia and the U.S.—including Ms. Annie Watt (Australia) and Mr. Steve Challinor (Singapore).



There is an annual clinical education meeting in Bethesda MD and while attending Cdr. Soteras asked about the possibility of bringing that training to Okinawa. Mrs. Watts Senior Manager for Clinical Education APAC & Head ESG APAC, thought that it was a great idea and said they should aim to get max participation from all over the Asia Pacific region. Watts, a nurse said, “If we can continue to educate here overseas just like they do in the U.S. it is value added.” Her passion for education was evident and as she was concluding said, “it’s all about the best patient care in the end.” Mr. Stephen Challinor a nurse for over 25 years and Clinical Education Fellow for Steris in Singapore agreed that the training here locally would be a great way to continue education process. He said, “Education is the way forward. We need to learn and improve ourselves through better understanding.”



Attendees will earn up to 24 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) while gaining practical, hands-on training in sterilizer troubleshooting, high-level disinfection protocols, and alternative chemical options specific to the regional supply chain. This course also aims to strengthen collaboration across Guam, Korea, mainland Japan, Japanese medical facilities, and Tri-Service partners, building a robust and connected sterilization network throughout the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.



This course reflects a significant step forward in supporting regional medical readiness and mission sustainment through localized education, expert collaboration, and operationally tailored solutions.



The U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa (USNMRTCO) supports the Defense Health Agency's U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa (USNHO) as the largest OCONUS Navy Medicine medical treatment facility and stands at the ready to respond to contingency operations to support the INDOPACOM region. It is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations. The staff of USNHO understands their vital role as pre-positioned, forward-deployed naval forces within the first island chain, aligned and in support of the joint military commands and operations.



