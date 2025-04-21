Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan highlights legacy of military courage and leadership at Fiesta San Antonio event

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, commanding general of U.S. Army South, helped kick off Fiesta San Antonio 2025 by serving as a guest speaker at the San Jacinto Victory Celebration, April 26.



Hosted by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) Alamo Heroes Chapter, the event honored the 189th anniversary of Texas’ independence following the pivotal Battle of San Jacinto.



"Each year we gather to celebrate Texas winning her independence on April 21, 1836, at the Battle of San Jacinto," said Susan Kellogg Riedesel, President of the DRT Alamo Heroes Chapter. "The 18-minute battle changed the course of history for Texas forever."



The San Jacinto Victory Celebration remains a cherished part of San Antonio’s Fiesta, blending historical remembrance, civic pride, and community spirit while serving as a bridge between San Antonio’s rich history and its strong military community.



Ryan’s participation served as a visible symbol of the enduring bond between the city’s military presence and its traditions, highlighting shared values of service, resilience, and pride.



"Our history is extremely valuable to me personally, as it lends perspective on almost every significant issue I wrestle with," Ryan said. "It helps me understand the potential impact of the choices I make, and it provides a foundation of continuity in a world some see as characterized only by change."



Ryan connected the spirit of the Battle of San Jacinto to broader themes of courage, loyalty, and resilience that continue to define both the U.S. Army and the American people.



"The history of the Battle at San Jacinto provides a glimpse into the intellectual soul of the people at that time," he said. "We gain strength from the knowledge that others before us have met and conquered challenges as great as the ones we may face today. The triumph at San Jacinto was not merely a matter of military tactics; it was a profound demonstration of effective leadership under pressure."



Ryan continued, explaining how Gen. Sam Houston’s legacy of leadership extended beyond the battlefield and continues to inspire leaders across all walks of life to act not out of fear or haste, but with deliberate purpose and a commitment to the greater good.



He also reflected on the powerful rallying cries that have shaped the nation's history, from "Remember the Alamo!" and "Remember Goliad!" during the Texas Revolution to "Let’s Roll" during the 9/11 attacks.



"A battle cry is a powerful tool that unites and inspires Soldiers to act during challenging times," Ryan said. "Celebrating our history and knowing what has gone on before us makes a difference. It is about remembering the sacrifices made by our forefathers, their courage, commitment, and selfless service."



Ryan also reminded attendees of another upcoming milestone: the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday on June 14.



"Since the Revolutionary War, our motto and our motivation has been ‘This We’ll Defend,’ and the historic events of this battle are a testament to the sacrifices made fighting and winning our Nation’s wars," Ryan said. "On countless missions across the globe, Army Soldiers have exemplified the spirit of service, overcoming challenges and transforming obstacles into opportunities."



Also attending the celebration were 12 representatives of the United States military forces, known as the 2025 Fiesta Military Ambassadors. These ambassadors, who represent different branches of the armed forces throughout Fiesta events, helped showcase the strong connection between the military and the San Antonio community.



Among the ambassadors was Texas Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Eric Medelez, a San Antonio native assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing.



"It’s a huge honor for me, being born and raised in San Antonio, to now have the chance to celebrate the history of the place I call home," Medelez said. "Growing up, I didn’t know much about it, but now, as a military ambassador, it is truly special to represent the Air Force, the Texas Air National Guard, and also be a symbol of pride for the far west side of San Antonio and show what is possible."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2025 Date Posted: 04.27.2025 11:34 Story ID: 496278 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan highlights legacy of military courage and leadership at Fiesta San Antonio event, by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.