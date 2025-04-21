Behind the Flightline: 1st Operations Support Squadron Powers Air Show

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Bustling crowds. Funnel cakes. Barreling jets. These are the things people usually see at an air show. What most people don’t see is everything that goes on behind the scenes to make an air show a reality.



It takes hundreds, if not thousands, of people to drive an air show. A few of those people working to make the 2025 Air Power over Hampton Roads air show happen are the members of the 1st Operations Support Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



The 1st OSS provides a range of support functions for the air show such as: air traffic control, airfield planning and management, weather forecasting and resource protection.



“There’s a lot of effort that goes into it,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sierra Ross, 1st OSS airfield operations flight commander. “We have pretty much all hands on deck working to respond to the airfield, manage airfield and radar equipment, work in the tower pre-air show before we hand over the airspace, and then sterilize our Class Delta airspace once we receive it back.”



Leading up to an air show, the 1st OSS airfield management team ensures all military and civilian performers are granted permission to enter and perform on the installation. Master Sgt. Justice Grant, 1st OSS deputy airfield manager and wing airfield driving program manager, oversees the permission requests for all the performers as well as the aircraft parking plans.



“Our main thing is always safety with any aircraft that are being moved,” said Grant. “We ensure they are appropriately placed, tied down and grounded; that way nothing happens to the aircraft and the people around it. We also have a big role in ensuring anyone who is operating on the flight line has appropriate training, especially if they are operating vehicles. Our team makes sure they know where they can go, where they can’t, and who they need to contact to access certain areas.”



Once all the permissions and parking plans are in place, the work for the 1st OSS air traffic control tower begins.



“Operationally, where it gets really crazy for us is the couple days prior to and after the air show,” said Master Sgt. Chase Evans, 1st OSS air traffic chief controller. “With all these performers coming into the air space and landing, getting them all sequenced in and onto the ramp is the biggest thing. Then after the air show, having everyone depart is also huge. So that turns into a big lift on our team, especially since our normal mission resumes at the same time.”



When the time finally comes for the show, there is one big thing that can stop it in its tracks: weather. Capt. Colleen Munro, 1st OSS weather flight commander, said her team monitors for any thunderstorms, hail, tornado risks or reduced visibility; anything that could prevent the performers from safely flying.



“We put out weather watches, warnings and advisories,” said Munro. “We are watching those ahead of time to see what is progressing and giving advance notice to the air boss.”



If all goes well and the weather holds out, the show can go on. During the show, the airspace gets turned over to the event air boss, while a 1st OSS air traffic controller liaises with them.



“They put up what’s called the TFR, or a temporary flight restriction,” Evans said. “That’s basically a big bubble of sterilized air space, usually around five to six miles, and it goes up pretty high – about 24,000 ft. Once the air space is turned over, an experienced air traffic controller acts as a liaison between the air boss and the tower. Now if anything did happen, like a mishap of any kind, we would take that airspace back over and control it as normal.”



Though nobody wants to see problems arise at an air show, the fact is they can. Because of that, members of the 1st OSS plan and prepare for a variety of scenarios.



“Things can go wrong,” said Master Sgt. Julio Massa, 1st OSS air traffic assistant chief controller. “So the entire base and every agency involved in the air show has prepared and planned and ran through scenarios for as many incidents as possible; from a lost child all the way to an aircraft mishap. The entire base has worked to cover all those areas in preparation so that we have a smooth show.”



The 1st OSS airfield management team works to ensure a smooth show by monitoring the airfield before, during and after the event. Senior Airman Jazmin Tapia, 1st OSS airfield management shift lead, is responsible for everything going out on the flightline. From concession stands and trash to parachutes and golf carts, her team ensures everything that makes its way onto the flightline makes its way off.



“This is to protect the aircraft and their intakes and prevent anything from drastically affecting them,” Tapia said. “Ensuring the runway is always clear and free of any foreign objects and debris is essential. We are trained to have a certain eye to look for those little things you don’t think of from an outsider’s view.”



Though preparing for an air show and putting on the event can be labor intensive, the Airmen involved say it also offers a different kind of job satisfaction. Evans says his favorite part of working an air show is seeing the younger Airmen who haven’t worked one before.



“Air traffic is a difficult job,” Evans said. “We have a really grueling pipeline and wash a lot of people out, so during that pipeline it’s easy for our air traffic trainees to lose motivation. Getting to watch these young guys see this all happen, sometimes that’s enough to spark the fire again so they can continue to push through training.”



Tapia, as one of those younger Airmen, likes the fast pace of air shows.



“I like the adrenaline,” Tapia said. “Also, all the knowledge you learn here. Not just training with an F-22 or a T-38, but learning all the different airframes, seeing them in person and getting to work with them. As someone coming straight from tech school, you don’t see that very often, or you don’t get handed those responsibilities. So, getting to work with a team that does give you those opportunities and lets you show what you can do is what I love about air shows.”



After months of planning and preparation, the 1st OSS’ work will ensure this year’s Air Power over Hampton Roads airshow is safely executed for the local community and their future Airmen.

