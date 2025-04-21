Golden Dragons Welcome New Commander to the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment

Photo By Pfc. Abigail Stewart | Lt. Col. Joshua Linvill, incoming commander for 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Abigail Stewart | Lt. Col. Joshua Linvill, incoming commander for 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division (LI), takes charge of the battalion bringing the change of command ceremony to a close April 25, 2025, at Memorial Park, on Fort Drum, New York. A change of command ceremony is a formal military tradition that marks the official transfer of authority and responsibility to the new commander, entrusting them with the unit’s welfare. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 25, 2025) – Soldiers across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) attended the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Change of Command, on April 25, 2025, at Memorial Park on Fort Drum.



The ceremony began with the time-honored tradition of passing the unit colors from Lt. Col. Daniel Ferguson, outgoing commander for 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 10th MTN DIV (LI), to Col. Anthony Gore, 2nd Brigade Combat Team commander, 10th Mountain Division (LI), and then passed on to Lt. Col. Joshua Linvill, incoming commander for 2-14 IN, 10th MTN DIV (LI). The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of leadership from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander, entrusting them with the welfare of the unit.



After the exchanging of colors, Gore gives a speech thanking Ferguson, the outgoing commander, for his dedication and outstanding work he’s done as the commander. “I have had the privilege of commanding with Lt. Col. Max Ferguson for the past year,” Gore stated, “I can unequivocally attest that Max is an exceptional commander of high competence and character.”



Gore’s speech comes to a close by welcoming Linvill, the incoming commander for 2-14 IN, 10th MTN DIV (LI).



“Coming down from Division, you are the right leader who has the right knowledge base to lead this unit as we set our course for JRTC (Joint Readiness Training Center) later this summer, and our support to future missions abroad,” said Gore to Linvill. “Your leadership and exercise of command authority will be important in caring for our Soldiers and making sure we have the best organization to fight and win the next war.”



Ferguson spoke next, welcoming the new commander and saying his farewells to the unit. “As I look to the future of this battalion, we’ve got Linvill coming back, I have the utmost confidence and faith in you,” said Ferguson. “I hope your time in command is half as rewarding for you as it is for me because this is a special place, a special team and a remarkable battalion. They all have certainly earned their place right of the line.”



Linvill shares a few words acknowledging the unit he is about to take charge of as the new commander. “As I walked around doing the in-brief with everyone, it’s not just the senior leaders making the key decisions,” said Linvill. “It’s really all of you that have played a part in developing me to reach this location and I don’t take that lightly.”



Bringing the change of command ceremony to a close, Linvill took charge of 2-14 IN, 10th MTN DIV (LI), signifying the completion of the ceremony and transfer of authority.