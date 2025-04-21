General Washington Seeks Intelligence Agent in New York City (3 MAY 1779)

by Erin E. Thompson, USAICoE Staff Historian



GENERAL WASHINGTON SEEKS INTELLIGENCE AGENT IN NEW YORK CITY

On May 3, 1779, General George Washington wrote to Col. Elias Boudinot about installing a permanent agent in New York City. The letter highlighted Washington’s need for intelligence from within the city and suggested possible methods of procuring and transmitting it.



On Dec. 27, 1776, the Continental Congress established the position of commissary general of prisoners to centralize authority over the high volume of enemy prisoners being held in New York and New Jersey. Washington hoped to use the position to procure intelligence from these prisoners. In April 1777, he selected and commissioned Boudinot, a prominent lawyer and member of the Whig party in New Jersey, as well as an active supporter of patriot spies, to fill the position. That December, Boudinot was also elected as the representative of New Jersey to the Continental Congress. After several months performing both jobs, in mid-1778, he resigned his Army commission, though he frequently corresponded with Washington thereafter.



While serving as commissary general, Boudinot was allotted several deputies, including a wealthy New York merchant named Lewis Pintard. Pintard began serving as the resident commissary of prisoners in New York City in 1777, which, combined with his business ventures and social status, put him in a unique position close to British headquarters in New York City. Washington, who was searching for a permanent intelligence agent in the city, wrote to Boudinot on May 3, 1779 from his headquarters at Middlebrook:



"Dear Sir,



The many & important matters which pressed upon me while you were in Camp, prevented my consulting you on an affair which I have a good deal at heart, and which I wished to make the subject of a personal, rather than an epistolary conversation—To come to the point. It is a matter of great importance to have early & good intelligence of the enemys strength & motions—and as far as possible, designs & to obtain them through different channels. Do you think it practicable to come at these by means of [Pintard]? I shall not press it upon him; but you must be sensible that to obtain intelligence from a man of observation near the head Quarters of an army from whence all orders flow & every thing originates must be a most desirable thing.



…If [Pintard] is inclined to engage in a business of this kind, I shall leave it to you and him to fix upon such a mode of corrisponding as will convey intelligence in the most speedy—safe—& effectual manner—To guard against possible evils, your corrispondence might be under fictitious names—by numbers (to represent men & things)—in characters—or other ways—as you shall agree. It is in my power, I believe, to procure a liquid which nothing but a counter liquor (rubbed over the paper afterwards) can make legible—Fire which will bring lime juice, milk & other things of this kind to light, has no effect on it. A letter upon trivial matters of business, written in common Ink, may be filled with important intelligence which cannot be discovered without the counter part, or liquid here mention’d.



I shall add no more on this subject—enough has been said for you to found a negotiation on—at least to hint the matter to the person mentioned, for tryal of his willingness to engage in a corrispondance of this kind. No person but you, he, & I—and such as he shall make choice of to convey the intelligence to you, will be privy to this matter. Your letters to me inclosing his accts may be under an outer cover with the usual address—the inner cover may be directed on private service, which will prevent any of my own family from opening it, and even under these circumstances & caution, the name of [Pintard] may be avoided.



I am very sincerely and respectfully Yrs,

Go. Washington"



Pintard, who was already suspected by the British of being a spy, rejected Washington’s appeals to gather intelligence from the city and resigned from his role of commissary in March 1780.





