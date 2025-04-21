Old Hickory Beach traffic pattern changes May 1

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is implementing a new traffic plan...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is implementing a new traffic plan at the Old Hickory Beach Day Use Area beginning May 1, 2025. (USACE Photo by Dan Putnam) see less | View Image Page

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (April 25, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is implementing a new traffic plan beginning May 1 for the Old Hickory Beach Day Use Area at Old Hickory Lake. The park staff plans to use a new fee both location and roundabout to better manage traffic flow at the intersection of Burnett Road and the beach and shelter area.



“This is a necessary step to fully implement an area use fee and increase safe and efficient movement of vehicles into and out of the area,” said Jacob Albers, Old Hickory Lake resource manager.



The new traffic plan does not impact access to or with the use of the Old Hickory Beach Peninsula boat ramps.



For any questions pertaining to the new booth location or new traffic plan, please call the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-822-4846.



