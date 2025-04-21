Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Old Hickory Beach traffic pattern changes May 1

    Old Hickory Beach traffic pattern changes May 1

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is implementing a new traffic plan...... read more read more

    OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (April 25, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is implementing a new traffic plan beginning May 1 for the Old Hickory Beach Day Use Area at Old Hickory Lake. The park staff plans to use a new fee both location and roundabout to better manage traffic flow at the intersection of Burnett Road and the beach and shelter area.

    “This is a necessary step to fully implement an area use fee and increase safe and efficient movement of vehicles into and out of the area,” said Jacob Albers, Old Hickory Lake resource manager.

    The new traffic plan does not impact access to or with the use of the Old Hickory Beach Peninsula boat ramps.

    For any questions pertaining to the new booth location or new traffic plan, please call the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-822-4846.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Old Hickory Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/oldhickorylake.) Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 13:28
    Story ID: 496207
    Location: OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Hickory Beach traffic pattern changes May 1, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Old Hickory Beach traffic pattern changes May 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Tennessee
    Corps Lakes
    Old Hickory Lake
    Old Hickory Beach Day Use Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download