Work has officially began on the Brandon Road Interbasin Project at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. A $15.5 million contract for Increment 1B of the project was awarded Nov. 27 to Miami Marine Services for site preparation and riverbed rock removal. Miami Marine is partnering with Michels Construction Inc. of Milwaukee to complete the work.



The $1.15 billion project, a collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the states of Illinois and Michigan, is designed to prevent the upstream movement of aquatic nuisance species into the Great Lakes. Construction is scheduled to take place in multiple increments.



The current work includes clearing the site for staging, removing rock from the riverbed, and improving site access. The next phase will include the installation of three types of deterrents: an automated barge-clearing deterrent, a bubble curtain deterrent, and an underwater acoustic deterrent.



“We are thrilled to have construction underway on this critical project,” said Brad Houzenga, Deputy District Engineer and Chief of Programs and Project Management. “The innovative technologies planned for this site are key to protecting the ecological balance and economic vitality of the Great Lakes region, now and into the future.”



Brandon Road Lock and Dam was identified as a critical pinch point where layered technologies could be used to stop invasive carp populations from moving into the Great Lakes. If established, invasive carp could out-compete native species and significantly damage the region’s ecology and $20 billion fishing and boating industries.

For more information on the Brandon Road Interbasin Project, visit www.mvr.usace.army.mil/BRIP/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2025 Date Posted: 04.25.2025 10:22 Story ID: 496185 Location: JOLIET, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Construction Contract Awarded for Brandon Road Interbasin Project, by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.