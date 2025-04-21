PEO STRI Participates in ‘Bring Your Kids to Work Day’ on board Naval Support Activity Orlando

Photo By Scott Webb | Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, Program Executive Officer for the U.S. Army's Program...... read more read more Photo By Scott Webb | Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, Program Executive Officer for the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), talks with parents and children during “Bring Your Kids to Work Day” (BYKTWD) on April 24 on board Naval Support Activity Orlando. BYKTWD is designed to inspire kids to explore various occupations in the workforce, expose them to the different roles required to run a business or build a project, and promote careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). (U.S. Army photo by Scott Webb) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) and its Team Orlando military service partners hosted more than 1,100 participants on April 24 for Bring Your Kids to Work Day (BYKTWD) on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Orlando.



The annual BYKTWD event is a nationwide educational program for children whose parents are asked to bring them to work for the day. BYKTWD is designed to inspire kids to explore various occupations in the workforce, expose them to the different roles required to run a business or build a project, and promote careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).



At the opening ceremony, leaders from PEO STRI, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), Air Force Agency for Modeling and Simulation (AFAMS), Marine Corps Program Manager for Training Systems (PM TRASYS) and Army Contracting Command (ACC) Orlando previewed some of the various interactive modeling, STEM, and simulation activities that were available for this year’s BYKTWD.



“You’re going to see all the cool things your parents do every day to make sure our warfighters are the best,” said Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, program executive officer for PEO STRI. “I want you to have fun, I want you to think about what your parents and your families do here every day for America, and maybe in the future what you want to do for America.”



PEO STRI provided hands-on training devices for the children to experience, including its Synthetic Training Environment Live Training Systems (STE-LTS) including the Stinger missile, claymore, and hand grenades, as well as the Reconfigurable Virtual Trainer (RVCT) air and ground platforms.



Attendees also piloted underwater robots, played flight simulators, participated in demonstrations of 3D gaming devices, virtual reality and STEM FIRST Robotics, observed a K9 dog demonstration and watched a Navy TH-73A Thrasher helicopter land at NSA Orlando.



“Everywhere you looked here today, there were high-tech video games, and the Army is using these technologies for our weapons and weapons systems to train the Soldiers,” said PEO STRI Public Affairs Officer Donnie Ryan, who coordinated the event for PEO STRI. “Technology is advancing so fast that we need the best and brightest people to design and build the next generation of computers, simulators and weapons systems for the Army. BYKTWD can inspire that next generation to join our team.”



Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PEO STRI is one of 12 program executive offices under the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) (ASA(ALT)) and is the U.S. Army’s acquisition lead in delivering testing, training, and information operations to enhance operational readiness in support of national defense. The PEO STRI workforce is comprised of more than 1,100 highly skilled and diverse active duty, civilian, and contract personnel who work with high-caliber Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts while accelerating today’s training to defeat tomorrow’s threats.