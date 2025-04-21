PHILIPPINE SEA – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Gabriel D. Holt, from Washington, Utah, has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) after being reported unaccounted for Saturday morning while the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) was conducting a regularly scheduled port call at Naval Base Guam.



Responding assets searched for Holt for 120 hours, covering more than 11,000 square nautical miles.



“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends, and shipmates of Petty Officer Holt,” said Capt. Doug Graber, commanding officer, USS Nimitz. “After carefully considering all pertinent factors and available information, we made the extremely difficult decision to suspend the search. This has been an extraordinarily challenging case, and the decision to suspend active efforts was not made lightly. We are sincerely grateful for the support and coordination from all units and partners who assisted in searching.”



U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 crews searched extensively, as did crews aboard a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft from Commander Task Force 72, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class cutter USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), Station Apra Harbor’s 45-foot Response Boat-Mediums, and Guam Fire Rescue’s coastal and offshore teams.



“Suspending the search for Petty Officer Holt is heartbreaking—we committed every resource in hopes of bringing him home, and our hearts are with those who knew and served alongside him,” Graber said.



For more information, please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2025 Date Posted: 04.24.2025 21:50 Story ID: 496158 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group identifies missing crew member, by LCDR Tim Pietrack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.