Seventh Air Force to extend Super Squadron test for second year, expand scope 미7공군, 슈퍼 비행대대 시범 운영 2년 차 연장 및 범위 확대

Seventh Air Force is set to extend its “Super Squadron” test for a second phase in October 2025 after recently receiving approval by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force. The test examines Seventh Air Force’s ability to increase combat force generation and maximize capability by consolidating aircraft and personnel in a large Super Squadron.

대한민국 오산 공군기지 – 미7공군은 최근 공군참모총장의 승인을 받아 2025년 10월 “슈퍼 비행대대” 시범 운영을 2단계로 확장할 예정이다. 이 시범 운영은 항공기와 인력을 대규모 슈퍼 비행대대 통합함으로써 전투력 증강과 작전 능력을 극대화할 수 있는 미7공군의 역량을 평가한다.



The extension will establish a second super squadron here, with 31 assigned F-16 Fighting Falcons. The aircraft and approximately 1,000 Airmen will transfer to Osan AB from Kunsan AB over the summer. The movement of personnel and fighter aircraft is a temporary shift, seeking to optimize capabilities and maximize combat effectiveness.

이번 확장을 통해 오산 공군기지에 총 31기의 F-16 전투기를 보유한 두번째 슈퍼 비행대대가 창설된다. 항공기와 약 1,000명의 공군 장병들은 여름 동안 군산 공군기지에서 오산 공군기지로 이동할 것이다. 이 인력과 전투기의 이동은 전투 능력을 최적화하고 전투 효율성을 극대화하기 위한 일시적인 이동이다.



The CSAF approval was gained after analysis of the first phase, which began in October 2024.

참모총장의 승인은 지난 2024년 10월에 시작된 1단계 시범 운영 분석 결과에 따른 것이다.





“The past months of data reveal that we’re on the right track and the consolidated, larger unit has shown some increases in readiness and combat capability, while also exposing some challenges,” said Lt. Gen. David Iverson, Seventh Air Force commander. “With this success we’re now expanding the scope, by consolidating the F-16s in Seventh Air Force at Osan, to further determine if the super squadron construct is the right path for future airpower generation here in Korea.”

미7공군 사령관(중장)인 데이비드 아이버슨은 “지난 몇 개월간의 데이터는 우리가 올바른 방향으로 나아가고 있음을 보여주며, 통합된 대규모 부대는 준비태세와 전투 능력이 어느 정도 향상됨과 동시에 몇 가지 어려움도 있음을 보여주었다.”며 “이러한 성공을 바탕으로 한국에서의 미래 공군력 운용에 슈퍼 비행대대 구조가 적합한 방향인지 더욱 자세히 판단하기 위해 오산에 위치한 미7공군의 F-16들을 통합하여 2단계 시범 운영 범위를 확대할 것이다” 라고 밝혔다.



The initial Seventh Air Force Super Squadron test was launched to evaluate if the super squadron concept would maximize combat effectiveness when considering sortie generation, maintenance, manpower, and logistics requirements. The second phase will continue to assess those areas at a larger scale, as the increased numbers of aircraft and Airmen fully test limitations.

미7공군의 첫번째 슈퍼 비행대대 시범 운영은 출격, 정비, 인력, 군수 지원 요구 사항을 고려했을 때 슈퍼 비행대대 개념이 전투 효율성을 극대화하는지 평가하기 위해 시작되었다. 2단계에서는 항공기 및 장병 수의 증가로 인해 한계치를 완전히 시험할 수 있게 됨에 따라, 더 큰 규모로 해당 영역들을 지속적으로 평가할 것이다.



“In the coming weeks, AFPC will begin making assignment updates,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Tissot, Seventh Air Force director of manpower, personnel, and services. “Our goal is to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth transition for our Airmen throughout this process.”

미7공군 인사처장 아론 티솟 중령은 “앞으로 몇 주 안에 공군인사사령부(AFPC)에서 보직 변경 업데이트를 시작할 것”이라며 “우리의 목표는 차질을 최소화하고 이 과정에서 우리 장병들의 원활한 이동을 보장하는 것이다.” 라고 말했다.



With the movement of most remaining 8th Fighter Wing’s F-16s from Kunsan AB to Osan AB during the test, the 8th FW will continue to operate as a primary exercise and rotational force bed-down location for U.S. air component forces in ROK. It will maintain active flightline operations and facilities, in addition to maintaining war reserve material and munitions at multiple locations across South Korea. This mission is a critical part of Seventh Air Force’s task of providing credible combat airpower in the defense of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

시범 운영 기간동안 군산 공군기지에 남아 있던 미8전투비행단 소속 F-16 대부분이 오산 공군기지로 이동함에 따라, 미8전투비행단은 한국 내 미 공군 구성군의 주요 훈련 및 순환 배치 장소로써 계속 운영될 것이다. 이와 더불어 활주로 운영 및 시설을 유지하고, 한국 각지의 전쟁 예비 물자 및 군수품을 관리할 것이다. 이 임무는 한미동맹 방어를 위해 신뢰할 수 있는 공중 전투력을 제공하는 미7공군의 임무에서 매우 중요한 부분이다.



“We acknowledge this is a major shift in how we operate here at Kunsan,” said Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th FW commander. “We’ll meet this change with the same warfighter mindset the Wolf Pack has maintained through our history, and strengthen our ability to accept follow-on forces, defend the base and take the fight north.”

미8전투비행단장(대령) 피터 카사르스키스는 “군산 기지 운영 방식에 큰 변화가 있음을 인지하고 있다”며 “울프 팩(미8전투비행단)이 역사적으로 유지해 온 군인 정신으로 이러한 변화에 대응하고, 후속 부대를 수용하고 기지를 방어하며 북쪽으로 진격할 수 있는 능력을 강화할 것이다”라고 밝혔다.



Seventh Air Force remains committed to ensuring peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. The Super Squadron test has no impact on Seventh Air Force’s ability to employ airpower to deter aggression and defend the Republic of Korea against any threat.

미7공군은 한반도의 평화와 안보를 보장하기 위해 최선을 다하고 있다. 슈퍼 비행대대 시범 운영은 적의 침략을 억제하고 어떠한 위협으로부터도 대한민국을 방어하기 위한 미7공군의 공군력 운용 능력에 전혀 영향을 미치지 않는다.



“This Super Squadron effort demonstrates our steadfast focus on readiness and combat capability to achieve U.S. national security objectives,” Iverson said.

아이버슨 사령관은 “이번 슈퍼 비행대대 노력은 미국과 대한민국을 방어하기 위한 우리의 확고한 준비태세 및 전투능력을 보여준다”고 말했다.

