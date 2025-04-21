Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Conducts Maritime Operations in the Philippine Sea

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, led by its flag ship Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), is operating in the Philippine Sea following a scheduled port visit to Guam, demonstrating the ship’s operational readiness and the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.



The strike group is conducting both day and night flight evolutions, showcasing the carrier air wing’s ability to rapidly launch and recover aircraft in a variety of conditions. These activities support maritime security and ensure the U.S. Navy maintains the combat readiness to project power across the theater.



“Operating forward as a strike group hones our ability to maintain persistent and capable forces at sea, always ready to provide our leaders with a broad spectrum of military capabilities to respond to any crisis or contingency,” said Rear Adm. Maximilian Clark, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11.



NIMCSG consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9.

NIMCSG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more information, please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.

