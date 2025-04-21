USS Stockdale Change of Command

SAN DIEGO — Cmdr. Jacob Beckelhymer relieved Cmdr. Lauren Johnson as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) during a change of command ceremony held March 7th at Naval Base San Diego.



As Stockdale’s commanding officer, Johnson guided the crew through an emergent maintenance availability in San Diego, including Basic, Advanced and Integrated Training Phases, and a seven-month combat deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation.



Johnson credits USS Stockdale’s success to the ship’s namesake, Vice Adm. James Bond Stockdale, quoting him on leadership and perseverance.



“When I took command, I told all of you that we need to have an unwavering commitment to helping one another and making Stockdale the smartest, toughest, most combat effective team on the waterfront, and we have,” said Johnson.



Johnson’s follow-on assignment is Surface Warfare Officer Community Manager at the Bureau of Personnel in Millington, Tennessee.



After reading his official orders and assuming command, Stockdale’s newest commanding officer, Cmdr. Beckelhymer, addressed his crew for the first time. Thanking his wife and children and those who inspired and taught him as a Sailor and leader throughout his career.



“My path here was not a straight line and I could not have gotten here myself. It took the love and support of everyone here today, and countless others,” said Beckelhymer.



Beckelhymer was raised in Mukilteo, Wash., and enlisted in the Navy in 2004 before receiving his commission at Officer Candidate School in 2008. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Western Washington University and has Master’s Degrees from The Pennsylvania State University and The Naval War College. Afloat, he served as a division officer on USS Boxer (LHD 4), navigator on USS Cole (DDG 97), weapons and combat systems officer on USS Halsey (DDG 97) and operations officer at Destroyer Squadron Three-One.



“We are the Navy’s Flying Squad. We will continue to serve as the Navy’s most effective instrument of national strategic interests; ready to prove at a moment’s notice our ability to fight and win,” said Beckelhymer in his final words to the crew following taking command.

