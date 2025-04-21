Capt. Kristian Bellew Takes Command of Jackson’s U.S. Army Recruiting Company

Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | JACKSON, Miss. — Florida-native Capt. Kristian Bellew accepts command of the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | JACKSON, Miss. — Florida-native Capt. Kristian Bellew accepts command of the U.S. Army Jackson Recruiting Company in a Change of Command ceremony at Mississippi College, today, April 24. The ceremony starts at 10:00 a.m. on the 2nd floor of the B. C. Rogers Student Center at 200 Nelson Drive, Clinton MS 39056. Bellew started his budding military career 10-years ago on a U.S. Army Cadet Command Scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University, and assumes leadership of over 20 active-duty, Army personnel and six (6) recruiting stations located in: Lakeland, Greenville, Greenwood, Jackson Metro, Natchez and Philadelphia. see less | View Image Page

JACKSON, Miss. — Florida-native Capt. Kristian Bellew accepts command of the U.S. Army Jackson Recruiting Company in a Change of Command ceremony at Mississippi College, April 24.



The ceremony started at 10:00 a.m. on the 2nd floor of the B. C. Rogers Student Center at 200 Nelson Drive, Clinton MS 39056.



Bellew started his budding military career 10-years ago on a U.S. Army Cadet Command Scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University, and assumes leadership of over 20 active-duty, Army personnel and six (6) recruiting stations located in: Lakeland, Greenville, Greenwood, Jackson Metro, Natchez and Philadelphia.



“Taking command of Jackson Recruiting Company in Mississippi is an honor and a pivotal moment in my career,” Bellew said. “From my journey as a cadet at MTSU to my prior role as the Mobility Officer-in-Charge at the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command—each has shaped my commitment to leadership and people.”



Bellew has an extensive traditional and military education with a master’s degree in supply chain management from American Military University, and bachelor’s degree in aerospace flight dispatch, minoring in air traffic control and military science from MTSU.



“I understand the importance of building cohesive, mission-ready teams and I look forward to forging strong community relationships and ensuring our recruiters are empowered to find the best and brightest to serve,” Bellew said. “This Company represents not just a new chapter, but a chance to give back to the organization that has given me so much.”



A Change of Command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one Army Officer to another.



Bellew relieves Capt. Brandon Anderson, as the U.S. Army Jackson Recruiting Company Commander, whose next life endeavor will be attending the University of Mississippi Law School.



