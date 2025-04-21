Construction to temporarily close Texas Damsite campground and fishing and day use area at Lake Texoma

Courtesy Photo | A view of the Lake Texoma Dam from downstream of the structure. Photo by Tiffany Natividad... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A view of the Lake Texoma Dam from downstream of the structure. Photo by Tiffany Natividad see less | View Image Page

TULSA, OK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today announced that the Texas Damsite Campground and the Texas Damsite Fishing and Day Use area at Lake Texoma will be closed to the visiting public from April 30 through May 22, 2025.



Closures may be subject to change.



The closure will allow crews to replace culverts on the main access road serving that area.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while these improvements take place. Annual Day Use and America the Beautiful Passes are available at Gate Attendant Offices within USACE operated campgrounds during this time.



Please contact the Lake Texoma Project Office with any questions: 903-465-4990.