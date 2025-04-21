Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Construction to temporarily close Texas Damsite campground and fishing and day use area at Lake Texoma

    Construction to temporarily close Texas Damsite campground and fishing and day use area at Lake Texoma

    Courtesy Photo | A view of the Lake Texoma Dam from downstream of the structure. Photo by Tiffany Natividad... read more read more

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Story by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA, OK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today announced that the Texas Damsite Campground and the Texas Damsite Fishing and Day Use area at Lake Texoma will be closed to the visiting public from April 30 through May 22, 2025.

    Closures may be subject to change.

    The closure will allow crews to replace culverts on the main access road serving that area.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while these improvements take place. Annual Day Use and America the Beautiful Passes are available at Gate Attendant Offices within USACE operated campgrounds during this time.

    Please contact the Lake Texoma Project Office with any questions: 903-465-4990.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 13:21
    Story ID: 496103
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 37
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction to temporarily close Texas Damsite campground and fishing and day use area at Lake Texoma, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Construction to temporarily close Texas Damsite campground and fishing and day use area at Lake Texoma

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Lake Texoma
    Tulsa District
    Texas Damsite

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download