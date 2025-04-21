USAG Rheinland-Pfalz teen earns once-in-a-lifetime NASCAR opportunity

Courtesy Photo | Keandre Anderson, a member of the Baumholder Youth Center, U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Keandre Anderson, a member of the Baumholder Youth Center, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, has been selected for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: shadowing NASCAR media professionals at the Arts & Life and Workforce Readiness weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 23-26. The experience is part of the NASCAR Media Shadowing Contest, an initiative offered through the Boys & Girls Clubs Association. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Keandre Anderson, a member of the Baumholder Youth Center, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, has been selected for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: shadowing NASCAR media professionals during a live race weekend.



The experience is part of the NASCAR Media Shadowing Contest, an initiative offered through the Boys & Girls Clubs Association (BGCA).



“This is a brand-new opportunity, and to have one of our members chosen from the entire BGCA youth movement is amazing,” said Ryan Flynn, Baumholder Youth Programs director.



Anderson, an active videographer in both the Baumholder military and larger BGCA communities, earned his spot by showcasing his passion for videography through a compelling video pitch submitted through MyFuture – a digital platform connecting BGCA members with resources and opportunities. His submission stood out among entries from military-connected youth across the globe, marking a first-time win for the Baumholder Youth Center.



Flynn said that Anderson will spend an all-expenses-paid weekend immersed in the fast-paced world of sports media. He will shadow NASCAR's media relations team at the Arts & Life and Workforce Readiness weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 23–26, gaining firsthand insight into their creative process and will participate in skill-building workshops designed to further hone his videography talents. He will also receive a vlogging kit to support his content creation journey.



While details about specific activities remain under wraps, the experience promises exclusive access to media professionals, offering Anderson a unique glimpse into content creation for television, social media, and more.



According to Flynn, this is an incredible opportunity for Anderson to gain real-world experience and network with industry professionals.



Anderson said that this contest win is a huge personal achievement.



“This contest gave me a platform to showcase my deep passion for digital media, so winning feels incredibly validating,” he said. “It makes all the effort I've invested feel worthwhile. It truly means a lot.”



The Baumholder Youth Center is a CYS program run by the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. The program is free for middle/high-school students in grades 6 through 12 and offers several programs such as Torch Club, Keystone, and Journeys, thanks to the ongoing partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and 4-H.



