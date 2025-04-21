Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz teen earns once-in-a-lifetime NASCAR opportunity

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz teen earns once-in-a-lifetime NASCAR opportunity

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Keandre Anderson, a member of the Baumholder Youth Center, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, has been selected for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: shadowing NASCAR media professionals at the Arts & Life and Workforce Readiness weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 23-26. The experience is part of the NASCAR Media Shadowing Contest, an initiative offered through the Boys & Girls Clubs Association.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 03:37
    Photo ID: 8990732
    VIRIN: 250424-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 426x640
    Size: 60.01 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz teen earns once-in-a-lifetime NASCAR opportunity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz teen earns once-in-a-lifetime NASCAR opportunity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    IMCOM
    Baumholder
    target_news_europe
    YouthCenter
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download