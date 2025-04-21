USAG Rheinland-Pfalz teen earns once-in-a-lifetime NASCAR opportunity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Keandre Anderson, a member of the Baumholder Youth Center, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, has been selected for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: shadowing NASCAR media professionals at the Arts & Life and Workforce Readiness weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 23-26. The experience is part of the NASCAR Media Shadowing Contest, an initiative offered through the Boys & Girls Clubs Association.