Industry Day: Misawa Air Base Strengthens Local Ties

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan — For the first time in more than five years, the 35th Contracting Squadron (CONS) opened its doors to dozens of Japanese business representatives during Industry Day at Misawa Air Base on April 18, 2025, aiming to bolster cooperation between the U.S. military and the local economy.



Hosted at the Misawa International and Education Center, the event brought together 74 representatives from 30 companies—many from the surrounding Misawa, Hachinohe, Kamikita-gun and Towada areas—to learn how to partner with the U.S. Air Force and compete for government contracts.



“This event is about building relationships,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Ocampo, 35th CONS director of business operations. “We’re not just explaining how to do business with the Air Force—we’re creating opportunities for innovation, mutual trust and shared prosperity.”



Industry Day attendees gained practical insights into the federal acquisition process, including how to navigate the government’s contracting platform and identify business opportunities aligned with base mission needs.



Between fiscal years 2022 and 2024, Misawa Air Base awarded more than $250 million through over 1,000 contracts. Approximately $180 million of those were awarded to Japanese firms. In the first half of the current fiscal year alone, local companies have already secured nearly 100 contracts totaling $10 million—underscoring the consistent demand and economic opportunity tied to the base.



“With today’s economic headwinds, we recognize the importance of stable, reliable markets,” Ocampo said. “The base provides a consistent demand that can help insulate local businesses from broader market volatility.”



In 2019, the base hosted its last major outreach event to engage with Japanese companies and explore ideas for operational improvement.



Industry Day 2025 continues that legacy by reaffirming the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to community engagement under Misawa’s guiding motto: “Coexistence and co-prosperity.”



“This is not a one-time event—it’s a reflection of how much we value our local partners,” Ocampo said. “The more we understand each other’s strengths and needs, the better we can grow together.”



Industry Day concluded with media interviews, giving leaders an opportunity to emphasize the 35th FW’s long-term vision for collaboration and economic impact. As Misawa AB continues to serve as a key U.S. presence in the Indo-Pacific, its role in supporting regional development remains just as vital on the ground as in the air.

