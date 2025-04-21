Nimitz Carrier Strike Group suspends search for missing crew member in Guam

PHILIPPINE SEA – The U.S. Navy suspended the active search for a Sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), effective at 9:00 a.m. on April 24, 2025. The Sailor’s family has been notified, and their name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete in accordance with Navy policy.



The Sailor has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) after being reported unaccounted for Saturday morning while the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) was conducting a regularly scheduled port call at Naval Base Guam.



Responding assets searched for 120 hours, covering more than 11,000 square nautical miles.



U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 crews searched extensively, as did crews aboard a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft from Commander Task Force 72, U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class cutter USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), Station Apra Harbor’s 45-foot Response Boat-Mediums, and Guam Fire Rescue’s coastal and offshore teams.



For more information, please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2025 Date Posted: 04.24.2025 00:08 Story ID: 496045 Location: N/A, PHILIPPINE SEA