All Hands-on Deck: Airmen Ramp Up Ops for Air Power Over Hampton Roads

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — With the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Airshow approaching, preparations at Joint Base Langley-Eustis are in full swing.



The 633d Security Forces Squadron Airmen are at the forefront, gearing up to help manage an estimated 100,000 visitors over the course of the April 26-27, weekend event.



“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samuel Bayliss, 633d SFS team leader. “This weekend, it’s not just about keeping the base secure but about creating a safe and enjoyable experience for thousands of visitors.”



Throughout the event, Security Forces personnel will be taking on a range of responsibilities including: crowd control, waterway patrol, and traffic control.



“We’re used to adapting to the mission,” Bayliss said. “This event is an opportunity to build on skills in SFS that we don’t get to use every day and to create stronger ties with community police forces, who can assist us during the event by handling civilian-specific situations.”



The airshow is one of the largest public events hosted by JBLE, showcasing airpower and strengthening ties with the local community — all made safely possible through the hard work and coordination of Airmen behind the scenes.



“Security at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show is not merely a precaution—it’s a mission-critical priority,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jeffery Fitzgerald, 633d SFS operations superintendent. “Ensuring the safety of all personnel on base and within the surrounding community demands a vigilant, coordinated effort to secure every aspect of the installation, including all critical military infrastructure. Our commitment to comprehensive protection enables the event to showcase airpower while upholding the highest standards of operational security and public safety for all to enjoy.”



With the kickoff for APOHR merely days away, SFS Airmen stand ready to maintain base security and excited to welcome the visitors and the potential future leaders of airpower.

