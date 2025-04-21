USS Cape St. George Arrives in San Diego after Modernization

SAN DIEGO - The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71) arrived Apr. 22 in its new homeport of Naval Base San Diego, California from Naval Base Everett, Washington, after conducting phased modernization at Vigor Shipyard in Seattle. This move was a permanent change of station for the crew and family members.



"I am so incredibly proud of this dedicated crew and for all of the hard work and sacrifice that brought Cape St. George back to life. Repairing and restoring systems after an extended modernization was a herculean effort, and this talented crew is the reason the ship was able to return to sea and reintegrate into our Navy's fighting force,” said Capt. Jennifer Pontius, commanding officer of Cape St. George.



The cruiser began modifications in June 2021 and is scheduled to conclude in 2025. During this time, Cape St. George underwent extensive upgrades to its hull, mechanical systems, engineering, and combat systems in preparation for rejoining maritime operations.



“It's been a long, rigorous journey bringing Cape St. George’s power plant back to life, but I am proud of the work we have done. I was filled with so many emotions when we got underway after spending numerous hours restoring the engine room equipment, but I understand this is only the beginning of our mission,” said Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Annsia Stewart. “We are ready to make San Diego our home!”



The upgrades ensure Cape St. George remains one of the most technologically advanced and lethal ships in the U.S. Navy.



"I arrived at Cape St. George while it was dry-docked, and it has been an amazing experience seeing the reconstruction to get the ship fully operational. It is an incredible opportunity to set a foundation for future Sailors," said Lt. j.g. William Neel, Strike Officer.



Cape St. George was commissioned June 12, 1993. The ship's name commemorates the battle fought in the South Pacific off the island of New Ireland in the Bismarck Archipelago on Nov. 25, 1943. Modern U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers are multi-mission Air Warfare, Undersea Warfare, Naval Surface Fire Support, and Surface Warfare (SUW) surface combatants capable of supporting carrier strike groups, amphibious forces, or independent missions. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.

