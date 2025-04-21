Meet an ITA: The Winning Balance of a Part-time Career

Courtesy Photo | Paul Holley, works as an Intermittent Test Administrator for the San Diego Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Paul Holley, works as an Intermittent Test Administrator for the San Diego Military Entrance Processing Station, administering the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Career Exploration Program (CEP) test to high school students in Southern California. see less | View Image Page

Looking forward to retirement is a milestone shared by many. Paul Holley, from San Diego Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), has crossed this milestone twice – so far – in his lifetime and now looks forward to his work as an Intermittent Test Administrator for the MEPS, administering the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Career Exploration Program (CEP) test to high school students in Southern California.

The ASVAB CEP is a standardized test which allows the test taker the chance to explore career options by measuring abilities in areas such as math, language and science, resulting in one combined score, which can also used to select a job in the military.

“I enjoy interacting with high school students and helping them to pursue career exploration,” said Holley. “Sometimes I have an opportunity to speak to those students who express a desire to join the military, and I always put in a good word for the Navy.”

Growing up as a military child, Holley, hailing originally from Chicago, traveled with his family around the country as his father’s Naval assignments brought them to Aleutian Island of Adak, Alaska, Florida and California. Following in his father’s footsteps, he joined the Navy after earning his officer commission from Navy ROTC in 1972, serving on active duty until 1979 and then an additional 17 years in the Navy Reserve before retiring in 1996.

After his military service, Holley worked in a medical device manufacturing plant for seven years and then as a maintenance supervisor at an onion and garlic processing plant for 22 years, before retiring for a second time.

“After retiring from my day job in 2008, I started to get bored,” he said. “At some point in 2009, I started to see TV ads soliciting temporary employees for the 2010 Census, so I got on USAJOBS.gov and applied. Time passed and they didn’t contact me, so I went back to USAJOBS.gov and browsed around for other opportunities. That is when I saw a posting for an ITA. I applied, and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) hired me.”

He began to administer the ASVAB tests in 2009 before being hired by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) in 2016.

He now works independently with each high school, verifying the dates and times of tests, the number of students that will be taking the tests and if the school has requirements for break periods for the students. He clarifies any additional information that will help avoid last-minute misunderstandings. When the testing day arrives, Holley has his paperwork printed and ready as he goes to the school and administers the tests.

“I like the fact that each school I visit is different and has its own character,” said Holley. “I never get bored doing the same thing day after day because every assignment is unique.”

When he is not working, Holley takes time to enjoy walks along a park trail while he listens to audiobooks. For other retirees, Holley suggests looking into becoming an ITA as part-time work.

“My schedule is pretty easy working two, or maybe three days per week during the school year,” said Holley. “I would tell someone that this job is a great hobby that gets you off the couch and gets you some extra pay in your retirement.”