NAVFAC Southeast Awards Three Contracts for Hurricane Sally Supplemental Package Repairs

Courtesy Photo | A Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Sally crew performs a complex operation to remove and replace a double dead-end primary line pole. The delicate task, which involved three bucket trucks and a digger derrick truck, was completed within a three-hour power outage window aboard the base. The pole was one of about 200 damaged during Hurricane Sally in 2020. Following damage assessments, ROICC Sally was established to centrally manage $468 million in repairs to restore facilities to full mission capability.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast has awarded three contracts to support ongoing recovery efforts for infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Sally in 2020. These contracts are part of a multi-phase restoration project aimed at restoring key facilities at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and Corry Station, ensuring the operational readiness of these critical military installations.



A $21.9 million contract for Hurricane Sally Supplemental Package 4 was awarded to EMR Inc., and a $20.2 million contract for Hurricane Sally Supplemental Package 5 was awarded to The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, both on April 16. Additionally, a $21.4 million contract for Hurricane Sally Supplemental Package 3 was awarded to P&S Construction Inc. on April 17.



“These projects are crucial not only for restoring the infrastructure at NAS Pensacola and Corry Station, but they also directly support the lethality and operational readiness of our warfighters,” said Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Huesing, director, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD), Public Works Department Pensacola. “Ensuring that these critical facilities are safe, functional, and up to operational standards is a key part of enhancing NAS Pensacola’s ability to carry out its mission of readiness from the shore.”



These contracts will address significant repairs to real property facilities at NAS Pensacola and Corry Station, which sustained extensive damage during Hurricane Sally. The projects include repairs to both the interior and exterior of the facilities, structural elements, civil storm drainage systems, and other critical infrastructure.



The repairs will focus on restoring the buildings to full operational capacity, including roof repairs and replacements, storm drainage updates, restoration of mechanical, fire suppression, telecommunications, lightning protection, and electrical systems. Mold remediation, erosion control, and environmental assessments will also be conducted to mitigate health risks and preserve the surrounding ecosystem.



In addition, all work will comply with cultural resource preservation regulations and adhere to environmental safety standards, ensuring the protection of historical and natural resources in the area.



“The restoration efforts have taken time due to the complexity and scale of the damage caused by Hurricane Sally, as well as the challenges of supply chain disruptions and regulatory compliance,” Huesing said. “While the timeline has been longer than initially expected, the Navy remains committed to delivering repairs that meet the highest standards of safety, quality and readiness.”



On April 4, Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Sally officially sundowned, marking the end of its direct management of Hurricane Sally recovery efforts. Going forward, FEAD Pensacola will oversee the continued repair projects at NAS Pensacola and Corry Station. This transition ensures the repairs maintain momentum and support the Navy’s commitment to restoring operational readiness at these vital installations.



The three projects are expected to be completed by October 2026, with efforts focused on minimizing disruptions to operations throughout the restoration process.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



About Naval Air Station Pensacola



Naval Air Station Pensacola, located in Pensacola, Fla., serves as the primary training base for naval aviators and aircrew. It is a key hub for aviation operations and maintenance, housing several critical units, including the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration team. NAS Pensacola is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of operational readiness and safety.