Roadway on Dale Hollow Dam remains closed for scheduled maintenance

CELINA, Tenn. (April 23, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road will continue to remain to all traffic across the dam for most of 2025. The road closure is for preventive maintenance on and around the roadway. The dates are subject to change based on contractor schedule.



Maintenance work and painting on the spillway gates just concluded. A new contractor is scheduled to mobilize in early May to replace and repair concrete surfacing on the spillway bridge. The staff at Dale Hollow are currently conducting routine maintenance that would require a road closure.



“Each of these maintenance projects will enhance the long-term viability of Dale Hollow Dam. We understand the inconvenience to the visiting public, and their eagerness to visit the dam. This maintenance work is necessary and will involve operation of heavy equipment and individuals working long-term in the roadway. The road closure allows personnel the ability to work in the area without hinderance due to vehicle traffic and provides for public safety,” said Stanley Carter, Dale Hollow Dam Powerhouse superintendent.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam. The closure provides for the safety of employees while making room for the equipment utilized during the preventive maintenance. During the closure, barriers are being placed at the intersection of Walker Ridge Road and Will Terry Road near the south end of the dam, and another at the Dale Hollow Dam Road/cut through road intersection at the north end of the dam.



