IMCOM Leaders Highlight Installation Readiness at AUSA Hot Topics Event

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) reinforced its commitment to modernizing Army installations in support of readiness, power projection, and quality of life during the Association of the United States Army’s Hot Topics forum on “Transforming Army Installations” on April 17.



Speaking to an audience of Army leaders, industry partners, and installation professionals, IMCOM Commanding General Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV and IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Copeland emphasized the vital role Army installations play in building warfighter readiness and ensuring the Army remains postured to respond to global threats.



“The Army is deeply committed to enhancing the quality of life at its installations, recognizing that the well-being of Soldiers and their families is essential to maintaining a ready and resilient force,” LTG Jones said. “By creating an environment where Soldiers can focus on their missions with confidence that their families are cared for, these initiatives not only strengthen morale but also play a crucial role in recruiting and retaining top talent.”



The Hot Topics forum showcased IMCOM’s ongoing efforts to modernize the Army’s vast installation portfolio, which includes 104 installations worldwide and thousands of facilities. In fiscal year 2025, the Army has programmed more than $3.9 billion in military construction funding — $2.4 billion of which is dedicated to barracks construction and sustainment. Innovations such as 3D-printed barracks and upgraded digital connectivity underscore the command’s push toward rapid, scalable, and sustainable solutions.



CSM Copeland, IMCOM’s senior enlisted leader, reinforced how improved infrastructure translates to Soldier readiness and morale. “When a Soldier returns from the motor pool or field training to a safe, clean barracks with working Wi-Fi, they can focus on their mission, mental health, and staying connected to loved ones,” Copeland said. “That’s how installations contribute to readiness — it’s more than buildings; it’s about people.”



Both leaders stressed IMCOM’s efforts to improve Army family housing, expand child-care capacity, enhance Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) services, and leverage community partnerships through Intergovernmental Support Agreements (IGSAs). These initiatives reflect a whole-of-installation approach to strengthening the force and its families.



As the Army celebrates its 250th anniversary June 14, IMCOM continues to evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing operational environment — ensuring every installation remains a cornerstone of Army readiness and resilience.



“Installations provide the foundation on which the Army builds warfighter and unit readiness,” Jones said. “They are also where our Soldiers, families, civilians, and contractors live, work, and train, enabling the Army to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”