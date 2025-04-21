117 ARW Excellent Airman for April

This month’s Excellent Airman is Senior Airman Gabriella White, a COMSEC Responsible Officer with the Combat Crew Communications (Crew Comm) shop with the 117th Operations Support Squadron (OSS)!

White graduated from high school in 2020 and began taking college courses to figure out what she wanted to do with her future. She had a great interest in aviation so she began flight training at Sander’s Aviation in Jasper, Ala. where she received her private pilot’s license. During her flight training she met some members of the unit who introduced her to the Guard and she ended up joining in 2022. After returning from technical training White stayed on as a drill-status guardsman, became a temporary technician for a short period and recently received a permanent technician position in September of 2024.



“When we moved down to Alabama from Illinois, I decided to start flight training because I always had an interest in flight and my parents worked for United Airlines,” said White. “It allowed me to meet people who had been out here at the base and talked to me about the Guard side of the military which laid the groundwork for me joining.”

Since enlisting with the 117OSS, White has already been on multiple temporary duty assignments (TDY) like Japan, Poland and Romania as well as her first deployment to Guam in 2024.

“Guam was interesting and I really liked it. I stayed super busy, but the people made it better. The weather was amazing and there is so much to do,” White said. “My favorite TDY was when I got to go to Japan where I was able to go on some flights. I got the chance to sit in the boom pod and see the coast of Okinawa, which was amazing. Being able to go on these TDYs made me super thankful because most people don’t get the same opportunities.”

White said after every trip she has been on; she takes the time to reflect on how it went.

“I always take something away from them. The unique experiences have allowed me to learn and grow into the person I am today. To be exposed to different cultures, languages, and people has broadened my perspective on life, and that’s one of the many reasons I love being in the Guard,” she said. “Going on these trips have also given me the chance to branch out and meet new people both within the unit and outside, as well as gain more experience within my career field.”

In her free time, White enjoys drawing, painting, reading, anything related to working out, spending time outdoors, spending time with her family and friends, and obviously flying.

“I am definitely an artist, and I am currently designing a patch for our shop,” said White. “I am always at the gym too. I have also had this inclination to become a bodybuilder at some point. It is on the backburner right now, but I feel like it is something I would like to do.”

White will be continuing her college classes online over the upcoming summer months at Auburn University for her degree in aviation. She also plans on staying in the Guard long-term and hopes to become a pilot with the unit once she receives her bachelor’s degree.

“My future career plans are to fly with the unit and for now I want to do my best in Crew Comm,” White said. “I am a for-lifer, I love working here and I am just currently setting the building blocks for my future with the unit.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 04.23.2025 12:59 Story ID: 495973 Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 117 ARW Excellent Airman for April, by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.