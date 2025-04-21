Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117ARW Excellent Airman for April

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriella White, a Combat Crew Communications Specialist with the 106th Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a photo, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Apr. 9, 2025. White was selected as an Excellent Airman for the upcoming April Team Talk newsletter for the base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 8989548
    VIRIN: 250409-Z-UQ780-1009
    Resolution: 4265x3209
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    This work, 117ARW Excellent Airman for April, by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    117ARW
    Excellent Airman
    Team Talk

