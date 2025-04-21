U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriella White, a Combat Crew Communications Specialist with the 106th Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a photo, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Apr. 9, 2025. White was selected as an Excellent Airman for the upcoming April Team Talk newsletter for the base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 12:32
|Photo ID:
|8989548
|VIRIN:
|250409-Z-UQ780-1009
|Resolution:
|4265x3209
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 117ARW Excellent Airman for April, by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.