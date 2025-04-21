PLUTO platform enables DLA Energy’s proactive approach to fuel management

Photo By Ebony Gay | Defense Logistics Agency Energy Business Process Support Directorate Supervisory...... read more read more Photo By Ebony Gay | Defense Logistics Agency Energy Business Process Support Directorate Supervisory Business Process Analyst Toka Trau-Massey navigates the Petroleum Logistics Utilization Tool and Optimization (PLUTO) system. She emphasized that PLUTO marks a significant advancement in digital logistics for DLA Energy, enabling a proactive approach to fuel management. Photo by Ebony Gay. see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy Business Process Support Directorate Supervisory Business Process Analyst Toka Trau-Massey emphasized that the implementation of the Petroleum Logistics Utilization Tool and Optimization (PLUTO) marks a significant advancement in digital logistics for DLA Energy, enabling a proactive approach to fuel management.



“It ensures that warfighters receive the fuel they need, precisely when and where they need it,” Trau-Massy said. “As DLA Energy continues to strengthen logistics resilience and mission readiness, PLUTO will remain at the forefront of data-driven decision-making and supply chain optimization.”



Since October 2024, various directorates within DLA Energy have used PLUTO’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to centralize global energy data for visibility, risk forecasting and optimized inventory management. PLUTO also enables DLA Energy users and its partners to use scenario-based modeling for risk management as well.



“With the power to simulate potential disruptions and model alternative supply chains, PLUTO ensures that DLA Energy is not only prepared for foreseeable risks but also adaptable in the face of unexpected challenges such as natural disasters, geopolitical instability, or transportation disruptions,” she said.



With the implementation of PLUTO, DLA Energy has already experienced success in its efforts to optimize its global supply chain operations.



“By offering a seamless view of near real-time energy operations across more than 600 Defense Fuel Supply Points and overseeing nearly 1.94 billion gallons of bulk fuel products, PLUTO has become an invaluable tool for managing risk, forecasting needs, and streamlining operations across DLA Energy’s vast logistical network,” Trau-Massey added.



Trau-Massey highlighted how PLUTO aligns with the four transformation imperatives of the DLA Strategic Plan. By aligning with these pillars, DLA Energy remains agile, ready, and well-equipped to handle both day-to-day operations and the complexities of future missions.



• People: PLUTO empowers the workforce by providing them with near real-time data insights and advanced analytics tools, enabling them to make informed decisions and strengthens their skills in fuel logistics and data management. It also enhances readiness by providing training on new technologies like AI and machine learning, ensuring personnel have the skills to leverage these tools for operational success.



• Precision: By optimizing the fuel supply chain and utilizing AI-powered solutions, PLUTO improves mission readiness, ensuring critical fuel is delivered where and when it’s needed. It strengthens support for warfighters by offering precise logistics operations, enabling real-time adjustments in response to evolving situations, thus giving decision-makers a significant advantage.



• Posture: PLUTO enhances DLA Energy’s ability to maintain operational support ensuring the logistics network is resilient and adaptive. By continuously optimizing and improving the system, PLUTO strengthens DLA Energy’s posture, ensuring fuel logistics remain robust in a constantly changing environment.



• Partnership: PLUTO supports collaboration by providing critical fuel data to DLA Energy and its partners, ensuring seamless communication and coordination. This improved data visibility fosters stronger relationships with partners and enhances collective mission effectiveness, ensuring a unified approach to fuel logistics.



Improving Responsiveness, Readiness and Decision-Making



PLUTO provides users near real-time data updates overlaid on geographical maps, which streamlines briefings and enhances the development of support concepts by providing a clear visual representation of the operational environment.



“Its robust data mining capabilities drastically reduce response times for critical inventory Requests for Information (RFIs), eliminating data silos and ensuring all stakeholders operate from a single, unified and accurate data source,” DLA Energy’s Chief of Operations Army Capt. Riley Tidwell said. “The platform's intuitive interface allows users to quickly access and analyze key information, regardless of their technical expertise. This shared awareness promotes informed decision-making and efficient resource allocation, regardless of their level of expertise.”



The DLA Energy Business Process Support Directorate said the way ahead for PLUTO includes the integration of new features such as generative AI, enabling users to ask natural language questions and receive instant, context-aware answers to support faster decision-making.



“Enhanced reporting capabilities are also planned to reduce manual effort, streamline workflows, and improve accuracy,” Trau-Massey said. “Additionally, PLUTO will focus on improving data visibility across the supply chain to foster better collaboration within the DLA Energy community and its partners, ultimately supporting a more agile, transparent, and mission-ready fuel logistics operation.”



DLA Energy’s Business Process Support Director Dave Friedler lauded how PLUTO’s current and future capabilities will guide decision-making in a contested logistics environment for a decisive advantage.



“It is an exciting time for DLA Energy to lead the way into digital transformation, making a lasting impact on military logistics,” he said. “PLUTO innovation reflects DLA Energy’s commitment to driving progress within the Department of Defense community, demonstrating how cutting-edge technology can enhance operational effectiveness and readiness.”



PLUTO Training Opportunities



DLA Energy’s Business Support Directorate is offering a range of PLUTO training opportunities, including general training, system overviews, demonstrations, and personalized training sessions for PLUTO users who require targeted support, role-specific walkthroughs, or help with real-world scenarios.



“Virtual training is available and delivered via platforms like Microsoft Teams, allowing users to participate in live demonstrations, ask questions in real time, and gain hands-on experience,” Trau-Massey said. “These sessions can be scheduled upon request and are supported by training materials and user guides to enhance learning and retention.”