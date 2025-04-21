PLUTO platform enables DLA Energy’s proactive approach to fuel management

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Logistics Agency Energy Business Process Support Directorate Supervisory Business Process Analyst Toka Trau-Massey navigates the Petroleum Logistics Utilization Tool and Optimization (PLUTO) system. She emphasized that PLUTO marks a significant advancement in digital logistics for DLA Energy, enabling a proactive approach to fuel management. Photo by Ebony Gay.