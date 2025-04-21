Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PLUTO platform enables DLA Energy’s proactive approach to fuel management

    FORT BELVOIR, VA., VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Ebony Gay 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy Business Process Support Directorate Supervisory Business Process Analyst Toka Trau-Massey navigates the Petroleum Logistics Utilization Tool and Optimization (PLUTO) system. She emphasized that PLUTO marks a significant advancement in digital logistics for DLA Energy, enabling a proactive approach to fuel management. Photo by Ebony Gay.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 08:43
    Photo ID: 8988997
    VIRIN: 250422-D-BH371-1001
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 870.86 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA., VIRGINIA, US
    Logistics
    DLA
    DLA Energy
    warfighter support
    PLUTO
    Petroleum Logistics Utilization Tool and Optimization

