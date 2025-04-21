Volunteers offer time, talent to improve Omaha District projects

Courtesy Photo | Park Rangers Bailey Baxter (left) and Leah Morgan (right) pose for a photo with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Park Rangers Bailey Baxter (left) and Leah Morgan (right) pose for a photo with volunteer Bonnie Meyer at the Fort Peck Project’s Interpretive Center in Fort Peck, Montana. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District’s volunteer and partnership programs include 39 local, state and community groups that provide labor, services and supplies to district projects. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

A total of 460 community volunteers donated 18,708 hours of their time to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District projects in 2024.



They served in a variety of roles that included hosting campgrounds for guest check in, welcoming guests at interpretive and visitor centers, construction of exhibits, performing grounds and facility maintenance, removal of garbage and storm debris, planting flowers and vegetation, and participating in educational outreach programs.



The Fort Peck Project, located at Fort Peck, Montana, received assistance from 50 volunteers who provided 2,500 hours of work valued at $85,000 in 2024.



Retired U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee Bonny Gay worked at Fort Peck for 32 years and now volunteers to help the staff with school tours, special events and the popular Interpretive Center.



“I worked for the Corps of Engineers before the Interpretive Center was built, so I saw it come from the ground up,” Gay said. “Part of my job was to support the Interpretive Center, and after I retired, it was a natural thing to volunteer. I can keep in touch with my work colleagues and feel like I’m still a part of it.”



Gay was born and raised in the area and said she enjoys giving back to something she and her family has enjoyed their whole life, to include her “Sunday afternoon boat float.”



“I remember having picnics at the park and swimming when I was very young, and spending a lot of time water skiing, camping, sailing, scuba diving and spending time with friends later on,” she said. “In high school, one of our teachers worked at the Corps during the summer and would take us on power plant tours to all the places that no one else ever got to go, and it really stuck with me.”



Bonnie Meyer is another Interpretive Center volunteer who also volunteers at the Fort Peck Theatre and other local organizations. She has lived in the Fort Peck and surrounding areas of Montana her entire life and said she enjoys meeting new people and working with the staff at Fort Peck.



“I love to be around people, they just make my day and make me happy,” Meyer said. “I have quite a bit of knowledge of the area, and I have to stay busy. If I can help people or make our community brighter, that’s what I’m going to do. Our little town of Fort Peck is beautiful and well taken care of, and we’re all very proud of it.”



The Omaha District’s volunteer and partnership programs include 39 local, state and community groups that provide labor, services and supplies to district projects. The total value of these programs in 2024 was estimated at more than $980,000.



“The volunteers and partnerships are a great asset to our district and will be even more valued in 2025,” said Tyler Stewart, a natural resources specialist for the Omaha District who manages the volunteer programs. “We appreciate every one of them, and they don’t look at it like it’s a job; they do it because they’re passionate about what they do.”



Volunteers are celebrated for their contributions every year during National Volunteer Week, which is recognized April 20-26 this year. The celebration was established in the United States in 1974 and is organized by the Points of Light organization.



Nine of the Omaha District’s 16 projects utilized volunteers in 2024, and Stewart said they are always looking for additional volunteers. Those interested in volunteering should contact Stewart at tyler.w.stewart@usace.army.mil for more information.