    Volunteers offer time, talent to improve Omaha District projects

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Park Rangers Bailey Baxter (left) and Leah Morgan (right) pose for a photo with volunteer Bonnie Meyer at the Fort Peck Project’s Interpretive Center in Fort Peck, Montana. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District’s volunteer and partnership programs include 39 local, state and community groups that provide labor, services and supplies to district projects. (Courtesy photo)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    National Volunteer Week
    Fort Peck Dam

