Environmental Division PROTECTs Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (April 14, 2025)—Environmental Engineers Isagani Piedad and Edward Drielak review containers of rainwater collected from an automatic sampler near dry dock three, at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility. PHNSY & IMF's mission is to keep the Navy's fleet "Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Camey Streff)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Pearl Harbor is a place where past, present, and future meet. At Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, we not only repair, maintain, and modernize the U.S. Pacific Fleet in keeping them “Fit to Fight,”’ but we are committed to protecting the environment while executing shipyard operations.



PHNSY & IMF occupies more than 148 acres of land, 180 facilities and four dry docks with a fifth dry dock under construction on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. PHNSY & IMF’s Environmental Division houses multiple programs including everything the Nō Ka `Oi Shipyard needs to ensure environmental compliance, mission execution, and clean and healthy water, air, and land for future generations.



On April 14, 2025, four shipyard environmental engineers worked their way across the waterfront, conducting hazmat locker inspections and gathering water samples at the source. As part of the Stormwater Program, they checked an automatic sampler that collects rain water that runs through the shipyard. When rain water reaches a certain level, the sampler’s sensor triggers it to collect water from the sewer.



“As Hawaii's leading industrial facility, we are committed to keeping our ships fit to fight while upholding our responsibility to safeguard the environment,” said Isagani Piedad, stormwater program manager at PHNSY & IMF. “Recognizing that anything entering storm drains ultimately flows into Pearl Harbor, we rigorously test and ensure the proper disposal of all waste products. By adhering to best management practices, we protect both our fleet and this vital natural resource.”



Additionally, the shipyard’s Dry Dock Program team tracks what goes into the ocean from the dry docks. They perform monthly discharge sample checks from the outfall and collect water samples. Samples are tested for quality control to monitor levels of nitrogen, nitrate, phosphorous, sulfate and pollutants.



Edward Drielak, dry dock program manager at PHNSY & IMF, explained that Hawaii's unique environment reinforces the Navy’s commitment to protect it.



“It's our responsibility to make sure we all operate in an environmentally friendly manner,” Drielak said. “We follow all federal, state and local regulations, uphold our environmental policy and interface with regulators. The connection to the land and sea runs deep—and so does our commitment to protect it.”



"As an environmental leader and learning organization, PHNSY & IMF will strive towards continual improvement of the Environmental Management System," said Capt. McCrillis, PHNSY & IMF commander, in his Environmental Policy Statement. "We will aggressively lead and manage our responsibility for environmental stewardship for all work in this port, whether done by shipyard workers or private contractors. You have my complete commitment and support in meeting this important responsibility."



Day in and day out, the Environmental Division follow the EMS framework called "PROTECT," where each principle ensures the shipyard runs safely, smoothly, and sustainably.



Prevent pollution. Resource conservation. Operational Readiness. Teamwork. Environmental compliance. Continual improvement. Total commitment.



PROTECT is more than just an acronym; it's a reminder of the commitment to both mission and environment. The Environmental Policy is posted on office bulletin boards throughout the shipyard in order to help everyone stay aligned on the shipyard’s environmental commitments.



Direct from the PHNSY & IMF’s Environmental Policy Statement, “Environmental stewardship is every person’s responsibility."



