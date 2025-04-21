CLB 7 conducts first ever Tactical Logistics Operations Course

Photo By Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, take down camouflage netting during a Tactical Logistics Operations Course as part of Integrated Training Exercise 1-25 at Range 800, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 30, 2025. TLOC tests the logistics element’s ability to sustain operations in a contested environment by integrating ground logistics capabilities to ensure mission success. ITX enhances the lethality, autonomy and decision-making of the MAGTF by creating a challenging and realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducted the first Tactical Logistics Operations Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 30th to Feb. 1, 2025.



TLOC tests and analyzes the current Force Design of the Combat Logistics Battalion's ability to operate in a challenging environment. The current design of the CLB has greater capability than capacity. TLOC provides a better understanding of how greater capability, despite a lack of capacity, can be leveraged to create a tempo for the MAGTF.



TLOC is a non-live fire training event that lasts three days and two nights designed to improve the logistics combat element’s ability to provide logistical support to the Marine Air Ground Task Force ground scheme of maneuver. “The LCE will be learning how to operate in a contested environment dealing with complex scenarios involving small, unmanned aircraft systems, explosive hazards, and direct enemy contact,” mentioned U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kevin Carrier, logistics lead for Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, MAGTF Training Command. “The LCE will learn how to use concealment both physically and within the electromagnetic spectrum.”



The mission behind TLOC is to provide challenging situations to help evaluate the LCE’s command and control, convoy tactics, engineer support, supply management and medical procedures.



“The LCE is the engine that drives all other parts of the MAGTF, and TLOC’s objective is to allow the LCE to increase tempo and lethality of the MAGTF,” said Maj. Carrier.



TLOC is a part of a series of training events known as SLTE 1-25 which is designed to prepare Marines for major combat operations and increase warfighting readiness and interoperability. SLTE 1-25 challenges every Marine and Sailor to operate as part of a cohesive and lethal MAGTF in realistic and contested environments by sharpening skills, testing adaptability, and integrating all MAGTF elements to enhance combat readiness.



“TLOC was created as a culminating event for the LCE during SLTE,” said Maj. Carrier. “These events are rightfully geared toward training the LCE. The LCE, while competent at conducting logistics, has not been given adequate opportunities to train in warfighting, TLOC seeks to change that.”



The LCE’s readiness and preparedness to give the support they are designed to provide to the MAGTF will be determined by TLOC. It is important for the LCE to maintain their efforts to ensure they are fully capable of providing effective support in response to conflicts.



“As our enemies evolve so will our training,” remarked Maj. Carrier. “TLOC will ensure our logistics are prepared for combat and ready to concentrate our combat powers and the lethality of our forces.”