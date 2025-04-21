Camp Walker Unveils $8.2 Million in Upgrades to Main Exchange

Courtesy Photo | From left: Gina Janoushek, main store manager; Boris Nasci, general manager; Air Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left: Gina Janoushek, main store manager; Boris Nasci, general manager; Air Force Col. Jason Beck, Exchange Pacific Region commander; Jennifer Jordan, Exchange Pacific Region vice president; Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Terry, Exchange Pacific Region senior enlisted advisor; Army Col. David Henning, garrison commander. see less | View Image Page

CAMP WALKER – After more than two years of work, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service unveiled a new and improved main Exchange store to the Camp Walker community after an $8.2 million image upgrade.



Joining Korea Southern Exchange General Manager Boris Nasci and his team for the grand reopening ribbon-cutting were Army Col. David F. Henning, garrison commander; Air Force Col. Jason Beck, Exchange Pacific Region Commander; Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Terry, Exchange Pacific Region senior enlisted advisor; and Jennifer Jordan, Exchange Pacific Region vice president. The Daegu Middle High School band began the festivities with the playing of the national anthem while their honor guard presented the colors.



“Area IV at Camp Walker is the central hub for support services that make life better for our Soldiers, families, retirees and our host nation allies,” Beck said. “This much-needed upgrade enhances the shopping experience from top to bottom, making sure everyone in this community has access to the best tastes of home in the best surroundings.”



The Camp Walker main store was first built in 1986. As part of the renovation, its first since 1999, the main store was fully remodeled with new LED light fixtures, polished concrete floors and new ceilings. A skylight was also added to the store entry area for more natural light.



The outside of the store also received a facelift with a replacement roof and repainted store exterior along with a new HVAC system.



The food court was rebuilt and expanded by 300 square feet, nearly doubling the seating capacity and making room for a Pizza Hut. The mall boasts a new barbershop, beauty salon and vendor kiosk stands, along with new murals showing off the military’s history at Camp Walker and throughout Korea.



“Looking around at the beautifully reimagined food court, mall and main store, I think everyone will agree that this was worth the wait,” Henning said. “The Exchange is now ready to serve our current community and future generations of Soldiers, civilians, retirees and family members in a clean and up-to-date facility.



“Another piece of the puzzle is in place as we strive to make this your Army home in Korea.”



Shoppers enjoyed a chance to win door prizes including an overnight stay at Dragon Hill Lodge in Seoul, Unilever product gift baskets, Exchange gift cards, food coupons and more.



The Exchange funded the majority of the $8.2 million project with approximately $2 million in appropriated funds included for the HVAC, plumbing and store exterior repairs.



“The Exchange owes a huge thank-you to garrison command, the Directorate of Public Works and everyone involved for their coordination in bringing this significant Quality-of-Life improvement to fruition,” Nasci said. “The Camp Walker team is truly honored to serve those who serve with these new upgrades, services and great tastes of home.”



The Camp Walker Exchange is in Bldg S-310 and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Social-media-friendly version: After nearly two years and $8.2 million in upgrades, renovations, expansions and more, the Camp Walker Exchange unveiled their new and improved main PX at a grand reopening celebration April 22. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2VS



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day at 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange