Strong Families, Strong Future: Supporting Military Children at BJACH

At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, behavioral health professionals are emphasizing the importance of mental health care in building resilience among military-connected youth because strong families increase the lethality of our warfighters



The Child and Family Behavioral Health Services team at BJACH provides targeted support to help children and Families manage the unique challenges of military life—frequent moves, parental deployments and long separations.



“Our team delivers counseling, coping strategies and crisis intervention to help children build emotional strength and stability,” said Marguerite Wilcox, a licensed clinical social worker with the department. “We tailor care to meet each child’s needs and reinforce their support systems.”



BJACH’s behavioral health staff offers a range of services including grief counseling, skills-building, parenting support, psychological testing, and trauma-specific treatments such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, or EMDR.



Dr. Patricia Cornelius, deputy director of psychological health, said supporting military children starts with understanding the emotional strain of transitions and disrupted relationships.



“Resilience helps them bounce back from adversity and adapt to change,” she said. “Mental health care gives children the tools to cope and succeed.”



For children who may be experiencing behavioral or developmental concerns, early intervention is key, said Pfc. Dice Marchioni, a behavioral health specialist at BJACH.



“We guide Families through what care looks like, help them access resources and ensure they understand the support available,” Marchioni said.



According to Psychology Technician Angela Kuesters, military children also benefit from learning to regulate their emotions, develop problem-solving skills and connect with peers facing similar circumstances.



“Building community matters,” she said. “Mental health care plays a fundamental role in creating that support and helping children grow.”



Dr. Ruth Graupera-Frain, a psychiatrist with the team, emphasized the long-term benefits of mental health support.



“Our brains run the show,” she said. “Military children deal with complex emotions early on. Providing consistent care improves their academic, social and emotional development well into adulthood.”



Lt. Col. Alexander Ragan, BJACH’s assistant director of medical affairs and the director of psychological health at Fort Johnson, said these services don’t just support the child—they strengthen the whole force.



“When we take care of military Families, we reinforce readiness,” Ragan said. “Military children make sacrifices too. Supporting their mental health ensures their resilience and helps prepare the next generation of Soldiers.”



BJACH’s behavioral health team remains committed to the mission of improving Family readiness and supporting the military community through expert, compassionate care.



“Strong Families create strong Soldiers,” Ragan said. “And strong Soldiers protect our nation.”



Editor’s Note: Families can stop by the Behavioral Health Department on the 6th floor of BJACH or call (726) 780-2566/2567 to schedule an appointment—no referral required.