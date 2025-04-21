N.C. state air surgeon reflects on military medicine, career and service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After nearly three decades of military service and more than 25 years in medicine, Col. Daniel Martinie, North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters - Air chief flight surgeon, remains committed to readiness, resilience and mentorship in the North Carolina Air National Guard.



Martinie, the state’s highest-ranking medical provider, advises senior leadership on all issues related to medical readiness and deployment. His role extends well beyond the clinic—supporting international partnerships through the State Partnership Program, guiding junior medical staff, and coordinating emergency responses during natural disasters.



"It's a multi-hat thing," Martinie says. “And I think it's complemented well by my 25 years in the ER. We don’t just take care of sick patients—we deal with mass casualties and big logistical questions, like COVID outbreaks.”



As the state’s Public Health Emergency Response Officer, Martinie has been instrumental in leading medical operations during hurricanes, floods and other emergencies. He also actively flies with the 145th Airlift Wing and still manages patient care.



Martinie’s military medical journey began with the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP), which funded his medical education at Pennsylvania State University. After completing his active-duty commitment, Martinie joined the Air National Guard in 2005 and has since served 20 years in the Guard.



“It’s a great program, and it’s good for the military,” he says. “Some people stay in, some get out—I decided to stay.”



Martinie’s experience in the emergency room and in uniform often overlap. Whether stabilizing patients for medevac or leading responses to health crises, the skills are transferable.



“We make decisions in the ER about who to medevac to a bigger hospital, how to prepare them, and airway management,” he says. “I see that in both sectors.”



One of Martinie’s most meaningful assignments was serving as a Squadron Medical Element, a role in which physicians deploy directly with units and serve as a consistent, embedded presence.



“You get to know the families, you take care of the whole team. It's a really unique role in the military,” he reminisces.



From mentoring the next generation of flight surgeons to working with international partners in Moldova, Zambia, Malawi and Botswana, Martinie continues to see his role evolve—but his passion remains the same.



“Being an Air Force physician has been the best part of my career,” he explains. “I’ve gotten to see the world and take care of the best America has to offer.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2025 Date Posted: 04.22.2025 11:33 Story ID: 495868 Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, N.C. state air surgeon reflects on military medicine, career and service, by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.