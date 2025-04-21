Army honors military children by Purpling Up

Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | Students of Sembach Elementary School celebrated Month of the Military Child April 19...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | Students of Sembach Elementary School celebrated Month of the Military Child April 19 at the Sembach School Age Center. Soldiers of 10th AAMDC volunteered to help with the event and honored the month of the military child by wearing purple in support of "Purple Up" day. 10th AAMDC is committed to military families and children, and thanks them for the support and contributions they make on behalf of their Soldiers (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid) see less | View Image Page

Shannon Collins, Army News Service



WASHINGTON – This year, in honor of the Month of the Military Child in April, the assistant secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs encourages everyone to wear purple to show their support for military children.



“Military children experience unique challenges, which they navigate with dignity and resilience, often well beyond their years,” said Jenna Shell, assistant deputy, child and youth programs, assistant secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Pentagon. “The Army is committed to taking care of military families and children. The support and contributions made by military children on behalf of their Soldiers makes our all-volunteer Army stronger.”



Army-wide at installations around the world, civilians and military personnel and children wear “purple,” which demonstrates support and celebrates the military youth and children.



Many military children grow up to serve in the Army.



“I’m an Army Brat. I had a very traditional growing up experience in the Army,” said Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer during his recent special guest appearance on the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army Podcast. “My father [served] about 27 years in the Army, lots of moves, three overseas assignments for a total of nine years, and a lot of schools.”



Weimer describes his childhood as a traditional military child experience and contributes the resiliency he learned to his successful 30 years in the Special Forces community.



Statistics show that military children are twice as likely to join the military. The term military brat dates to the 20s when British troops traveled with British Regiment Attached Travelers (BRAT). BRAT was adopted to recognize the children of those troops.



These statistics show that throughout the Defense Department, the military family moves six to nine times during a school career from kindergarten to 12th grade; an average frequency of three times more than non-military families. Currently, more than 1.7 million children have one or more parents on active services in the U.S. Armed Forces.



Every April since 1986, the Month of the Military Child is observed and celebrated at Army installations worldwide, recognizing the tenacity and resilience of military children who support the Soldiers of the Army’s ready and lethal, warfighting force.



“The Army is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for our military children, so our Soldiers have peace of mind, remain ready to serve, and continue as a strong fighting force,” said Shell. “Mission readiness depends on a strong and resilient home front.”



The Month of the Military Child recognizes Army children, because they play a key role in supporting their parents, the mission and the Nation.