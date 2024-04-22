Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 15 of 20]

    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child

    RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Students of Sembach Elementary School celebrated Month of the Military Child April 19 at the Sembach School Age Center. Soldiers of 10th AAMDC volunteered to help with the event and honored the month of the military child by wearing purple in support of "Purple Up" day. 10th AAMDC is committed to military families and children, and thanks them for the support and contributions they make on behalf of their Soldiers (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 10:04
    Photo ID: 8359640
    VIRIN: 240419-A-JK865-4291
    Resolution: 5899x4719
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child
    10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT