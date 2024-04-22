10th AAMDC celebrates Month of the Military Child

Students of Sembach Elementary School celebrated Month of the Military Child April 19 at the Sembach School Age Center. Soldiers of 10th AAMDC volunteered to help with the event and honored the month of the military child by wearing purple in support of "Purple Up" day. 10th AAMDC is committed to military families and children, and thanks them for the support and contributions they make on behalf of their Soldiers (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

